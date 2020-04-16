10 things to do inside in Boston this weekend

Make the best of being stuck in your home by trying out some of these fun things to do.

Lovie Simone in "Selah and the Spades. –Amazon Studios
By
Boston.com Staff
April 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM

With social distancing in full effect, this week’s BosTen — as well as every subsequent edition for the foreseeable future — will be devoted to 10 things to do inside your home this week. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at tips@boston.com.

#DoingThingsDigitally with TrillFit

Kick your Thursday into gear with a free TrillFit class from Outdoor Voices. A 45-minute high intensity interval training workout blended with Beyonce-inspired choreography, TrillFit will let you turn your home workout space into a dance floor, with no equipment needed. Sign up for a notification before the class starts at 5:45 p.m. through the Outdoor Voices website.

Listen to restaurant industry experts share their COVID-19 experiences 

No one really knows what the restaurant landscape might look like once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, but at least we can listen to a few experts take a stab at it. WGBH is bringing their BostonTalks series online with a new virtual event on Thursday at 7 p.m.. BostonTalks: The Restaurant Industry During COVID-19 will feature Ming Tsai (Blue Dragon), Joshua Lewin and Katrina Jazayeri (Juliet, Peregrine), and Ayr Muir (Clover Food Lab) discussing the industry’s current predicament, what restaurants are doing to survive, and what dining out might look like in the future. Get a Zoom link to the free event by registering here

Harvard Book Store’s conversation with Michael Arceneaux

The Harvard Book Store, which has moved its author series online, will welcome author Michael Arceneaux for an event on Thursday at 7 p.m. Arceneaux will discuss his newest essay collection “I Don’t Want to Die Poor” with author Rembert Browne, formerly a staff writer for Grantland and writer-at-large for New York Magazine who now works as a creative lead at Twitter.

Throw a dumpling party at home

Mei Mei’s popular dumpling classes have moved — where else? — online. For $33, you can learn how to make dumplings with a 1.5-hour class on Zoom, where an instructor will teach you how to roll wrappers and fold dumplings (five ways!). Dumpling kits are available for pickup at the Chinese-American restaurant, and come with two packs of wrappers and one quart of pierogi filling — though Mei Mei also provides instructions on how to make your own wrappers and filling at home. Classes this weekend take place on Friday and Sunday at 5 p.m.

Watch ‘Selah and the Spades’

If you’re looking to escape reality for 90 minutes, “Selah and the Spades” will fully immerse you in the vision of first-time writer-director Tayarisha Poe. Set at the fictional Madewell boarding school (played in the film by the Academy at Penguin Hall in Wenham), “Selah” centers around Selah Summers (Lovie Simone), the 17-year-old leader of one of the school’s five underground factions who supplies the wealthy student body with booze and drugs. “Selah” doesn’t necessarily break new ground in terms of subject matter, but the film is a stylish one, and Poe makes you genuinely care about the characters and the pressures of high school hierarchy many of us long ago left behind. Along with Wenham, “Selah” was filmed in Hamilton, Peabody, Marblehead, and Newton, and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday.

Cook the Books with the Watertown Free Public Library

Are you sick of cooking yet? No? Good, because there are plenty more days in the kitchen ahead of us. The Watertown Free Public Library will provide some new recipe inspiration with its popular Cook the Books program, which is now online (Zoom, we meet again). Sign up for the “pantry edition” on Friday at 10 a.m., when Aimee Lambert will demonstrate an easy recipe to make with ingredients you likely have at home (a full list of ingredients can be found here).

Robyn livestreams Club Domo

Swedish singer/songwriter Robyn, best known for anthems like “Dancing On My Own” and “Call Your Girlfriend,” is also a DJ, and has spoken reverently about the artistry and creativity required to create remixes and impactful DJ sets. Robyn will have a chance to show the world her talent in that arena when she hosts her own dance party at the virtual Club Domo on Friday at 8 p.m. on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

The Killers livestream concert

The Killers wowed the crowd at Boston Calling in 2018 during their headlining set, even letting a local teen play drums for one song. We’re taking a wild guess, but the Las Vegas rockers are probably not going to bring a random fan to sit in on their Instagram concert on Saturday at 3 p.m. The band will, however, hold a Q&A before jumping into a few of their songs.

One World: Together at Home Concert

This Saturday, some of the biggest stars in music will join forces for a one-night televised special in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.“One World: Together At Home,” a  two-hour Live Aid-style event that will air on dozens of TV channels including ABC, NBC, and CBS starting at 8 p.m. Hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel, more than 100 stars are scheduled to appear, including Lady Gaga, Elton John, Billie Eilish, and Paul McCartney. “Together at Home” will be preceded by a six-hour pre-show that can be streamed on through services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube, which will all also stream the main event.

Aeronaut Beer Yoga

Taproom yoga classes have been a trendy weekend activity for a while now, and Aeronaut isn’t letting the pandemic stop them from continuing the tradition, with the brewery offering a virtual class on Sunday at 10 a.m. Instructor Andrea Savino will lead a virtual flow via Zoom, followed by a post-class Q&A. Aeronaut will offer curbside pickup of its beers in case you want to crack one after class, but if 11 a.m. beers isn’t your style, the brewery is also suggesting you buy an Aeronaut gift card if you participate in the free class.

