Events 10 things to do inside in Boston this weekend Make the best of being stuck in your home by trying out some of these fun things to do. Monica Raymund and James Badge Dale in "Hightown." Starz

With social distancing in full effect, this week’s BosTen — as well as every subsequent edition for the foreseeable future — will be devoted to 10 things to do inside your home this week. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected].

During the last few weeks, Boston.com has teamed up with Berklee School of Music student concert producer Victoria Verba to bring readers livestreamed performances spanning genres like classical and R&B. This Thursday at 5 p.m., tune in to see Mar Fayos, a jazz fusion vocalist and composer from Barcelona who performed over a hundred times last year while on tour and is currently an artist-in-residence at Berklee. Learn more about Fayos and vote on which songs she should perform here.

Work up an after-work sweat for a good cause this Thursday at 6 p.m., as Flywheel Sports and Barry’s instructor Jessie Alegria teaches a hip-hop class that is designed to be accessible to everyone. The $5 class cost will support Rosie’s Place, which was the first all-women’s shelter to open in the U.S. and has continued to provide safe, dignified housing for those experiencing homelessness since 1974.

Pour yourself a drink and settle into a virtual how-to happy hour on Thursday at 6 p.m. with local bartender Naomi Levy. Named one of Wine Enthusiast’s “40 Under 40” in 2019, Levy is taking over the wine publication’s IG Live for a tutorial on how to set up a home bar from scratch. She’ll cover everything from must-have tools to bottles to at-home cocktail hacks, so that you can be an expert host when the time comes to throw a party again.

Have you tuned in to one of Craft’d Company’s Virtual Beers with Brewers events yet? The IG Live session returns with Aeronaut Brewing Co. on Thursday at 7 p.m., when Aeronaut brewmaster Mark Bowers will lead viewers through a guided tasting and behind-the-scenes look at the brewery. Bowers will be discussing Robot Crush, Hop Hop & Away, A Year with Dr. Nandu, and Imperial Galaxyc Cirrocumulus — find the full list of places selling the special Craft’d four-pack here.

Want an easy way to support local musicians during the pandemic? How about listening to a few artists on Spotify or Apple Music? Almost two dozen local musicians, including Cliff Notez, Termanology, and DJ 7L donated songs to Mission: Music, a new initiative that collects the royalties from the artists’ donated tracks and passes 100 percent of the revenue to The Record Co.’s Boston Music Maker COVID-19 Fund. You can find the playlist on Mission: Music’s site starting Friday.

What began back in 1998 as a way for Club Passim to fill time on a bad booking weekend is now a yearly showcase for up-and-coming artists known as Campfire Festival. This year, the festival will be held online and has been extended to seven days, with more than 75 new talents performing paid gigs for Passim’s digital audience from Friday, May 22 through Thursday, May 28. You can tune in on the club’s Facebook page or its website.

Barbara Lynch’s Stir, a 10-seat demonstration kitchen and cookbook store in the South End, has long served as an intimate space where guests can enjoy a meal while getting an inside look at the cooking process. Now, the Stir team is transporting the experience to your dining room with Stir at Home: virtual demonstrations and dinner parties that will run Thursdays through Sundays. Virtual dinner parties ($75 per household) will take place on Thursdays and Fridays, in which you can chat with the chef and other guests while enjoying food and drink made with supplemental ingredient and wine pairing kits. Or you can sign up for a virtual demonstration dinner ($50 per household) on Saturdays and Sundays, where guests will watch a chef prepare a meal while cooking alongside them using a Stir ingredient kit. Put on some music, set the table, and dive into the new normal of digital dinner parties.

The Harvard Art Museums won’t reopen until at least Phase 3 of Gov. Baker’s reopening plan, but you can still take a tour of specific works virtually. Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, a Harvard undergrad will take viewers on a Zoom tour examining certain pieces in the museum collection. The theme for this Saturday’s 11 a.m. tour is “The Golden Globe,” covering works from across the museums that “use or evoke gold amidst global exchange.”

More than 250 extras took to the streets in Provincetown last June to recreate the town’s annual Carnival parade for “Hightown,” a Starz crime drama centered around the Cape Cod heroin epidemic. Originally titled “P-Town,” it stars Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire”) as Jackie Quinones, an “irreverent National Marine Fisheries Service officer” who discovers a body that washes ashore on Labor Day weekend and becomes determined to crack the case amid resistance from state police. The first episode of the show premiered on Starz on Sunday, and you can watch it for free on Starz or Amazon Prime.

Data analytics company SEMrush recently crunched the numbers and discovered that the Children’s Museum has provided the most popular virtual tour in Boston during the coronavirus pandemic. While it’s no match for the real thing, if your child is a fan of the museum, they may enjoy virtually visiting fun spots like the three-story New Balance Foundation Climb and its Construction Zone.