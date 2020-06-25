10 things to do in Boston this weekend

With protests against police brutality and vigils honoring George Floyd continuing this week, Massachusetts restaurants partially reopening during Phase 2, and many residents continuing to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, this week’s BosTen offers a mix of things to do this weekend. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at tips@boston.com.

Earlier this year, an exhibition about women’s suffrage at the National Archives featured altered photos in which protesters’ signs critical of President Trump had been blurred. Award-winning filmmaker Errol Morris (“The Thin Blue Line”) will join Boston Globe Editorial Page Editor Bina Venkataraman for a Zoom chat on Thursday at 1 p.m. to discuss what images from recent protests might end up preserved in a museum, and whose story they will tell.

Remember that Boston.com cocktail class we hosted a couple weeks ago? We’re back at it. On Thursday at 5 p.m., Home Bar Awards founder and cocktail expert Chris Kiertz will join us for another virtual cocktail class, where he’ll use Arctic Summer hard seltzer to create some weekend-ready (and ultra refreshing) drinks. Ingredients and registration can be found here — arrive thirsty.

Framingham-based Springdale Beer Co. is starting an 8-week virtual concert series this week that will feature musicians from around the nation playing tunes on Facebook Live. First up is folk/rock/R&B artist Kyshona, a former music therapist who used her songwriting talents to blossom in the Nashville music scene. The show starts each week at 7 p.m. on Thursday the Springale Facebook page.

Now in its 20th year, Hot Stove Cool Music, the annual concert series started by former Boston Globe baseball scribe Peter Gammons, is going virtual for the first time ever. This year’s lineup is arguably the biggest yet, with artists like Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, James Taylor, Common, the Dropkick Murphys, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, and Kay Hanley all participating. Proceeds from the concert, the VIP pre-show hosted by actor Mike O’Malley, and the sports/music memorabilia auction will benefit kids and families in Chicago and Boston neighborhoods disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. The fun starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday on YouTube.

Grab a friend, a loved one, or a family member for a Friday night virtual wine tasting — and dinner — with one of Boston’s best Italian spots, MIDA. Chef Douglass Williams has put together a three-course tasting menu to be paired with four wines, which Italian wine ambassador and sommelier Ciro Pirone will highlight through a Zoom get-together at 6 p.m. The $120 tasting features enough food and drink for two people, and can be purchased by calling 617-936-3490 or emailing kate@midaboston.com.

Boston Bike Party will host a Saturday afternoon bike ride in “in solidarity with the fight against systems and acts of oppression, police brutality, and murder against Black people, including and especially LGBTQ+’ disabled, and poor Black folks.” Interested attendees should congregate at Franklin Park at 11:30, where more details about the ride route will be provided. The group is encouraging participants to donate to Mass Action Against Police Brutality.

Saturday’s March Like a Mother for Black Lives event is set to feature speakers and performers who will focus on four key policy areas that “directly influence the trajectory of Black lives”: Speakers set to appear during the event, which will be held at Copley Square’s Trinity Church from noon to 2 p.m., include Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, State Representative Liz Miranda, Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services Liaison Jessica Thomas, and local education non-profit leaders Latoya Gayle and Sarah Iddrissu. Masks are required, and those who are concerned about COVID-19 can watch a livestream of the event on YouTube.

You know about wine from Italy, France, and perhaps even Portugal. How about Georgia? Through this Commonwealth Wine School class, Georgian wine expert Erika Frey will highlight the history and traditions of this wine-steeped country over glasses of wine, to be enjoyed with fellow classmates through Zoom on Saturday at 6 p.m. Sign up here, after which you’ll be provided with a list of suggested bottles.

With regular concerts currently impossible due to the coronavirus pandemic, Garth Brooks, the best-selling solo artist in Billboard history, will perform a concert that will be broadcast to more than 300 drive-in movie theaters across North America. Locally, the Mendon Twin Drive-In, Northfield Drive-In, Leicester Triple Drive-In and the newly open pop-up drive-in at Marshfield Fair will all show “Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience” on Saturday, June 27 at either 8:45 or 9 p.m. Tickets are $100 per carload, and must be purchased in advance through Ticketmaster.

In honor of Pride Month, the MFA will host Boston-based queer and trans musician Anjimile and photographer Jess T. Dugan for its virtual Sound Bites Concert Series. The performance, which begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, will explore “themes of solidarity, radical self-expression and validating representation,” with Anjimile performing three original compositions chosen for their resonance with Dugan’s photography. You can tune in via MFA’s website, YouTube, or Facebook.