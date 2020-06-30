King Richard’s Faire has canceled its 2020 season

Fans of King Richard’s Faire, New England’s longest-running Renaissance fair, will have to wait until 2021 to get their fix of medieval clothes, food, and fun.

The fair, scheduled for Sept. 5 to Oct. 25, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday. Thousands attend the fair each year, which brings live entertainment, rides, food, games, and costumed revelers to an 80-acre wooded site in Carver.

“Closing the gates for this season is heartbreaking for our loyal Faire fans, and our entire team,” founder Bonnie Shapiro said in a press release. “While King Richard’s Faire is a land of magic and make-believe, COVID-19 is very real. Our main focus is to protect our beloved customers, cast and staff who together bring magic and merriment through the gates of Carvershire every year. As a family-owned business and mainstay in Carver, safety is always our top concern. King Richard’s Faire is a legacy in New England, and we will do everything in our royal power to be back and reunited in a glorious, king-sized 40th anniversary season.”

King Richard’s Faire plans to open Sept. 4, 2021, for its 40th anniversary season. The fair will return with never-before-seen acts, new food items, and special anniversary features, according to Aimée Shapiro Sedley, co-producer and general manager of the event.