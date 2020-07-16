10 things to do in Boston this weekend

Virtual events, reopened museums, and things to do to support Black lives in the Greater Boston area this weekend.

Lauren Smith hand-feeds a southern rockhopper penquin at the New England Aquarium on March 19, 2020. –David L Ryan/Globe Staff
Lauren Smith hand-feeds a southern rockhopper penquin at the New England Aquarium on March 19, 2020. –David L Ryan/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer, , Boston.com Staff
July 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM

With protests against police brutality and vigils honoring George Floyd continuing this week, Massachusetts museums starting to reopen during Phase 3, and many residents continuing to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, this week’s BosTen offers a mix of things to do this weekend. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at tips@boston.com.

Visit the New England Aquarium

The New England Aquarium is one of several Boston museums that plans to open this week in Phase 3, offering timed admission starting Thursday for small groups of visitors that can be reserved online. While many things will be different — the cafe will be closed, masks are mandatory, and the touch tank will be view-only — the aquatic life will be largely the same. You can view a video going over the Aquarium’s reopening protocols on its website.

College Disrupted: How the Pandemic Will Shake Up Higher Education

Advertisement

As we move toward the midpoint of summer, the question of what awaits students in the fall looms large for everyone from kindergarten to PhD. programs. The Boston Globe will host a Zoom discussion on Thursday at 1 p.m. that focuses on the big-picture questions being raised as colleges decide whether to welcome students back to campus this fall. Southern New Hampshire University President Paul LeBlanc, MIT professor of Economic Geography and Regional Planning Amy Glasmeier, and University of Chicago student Samantha Herrera will discuss what teaching and learning should look like in a digitized society, what college should cost when on-campus instruction proves impossible, and more difficult questions.

Free admission to the ICA

To celebrate its reopening on Thursday, the Institute of Contemporary Art will be offering free admission through Sunday, albeit with timed admission to allow for social distancing. You’ll be able to stay as long as you want once you’re inside, however, enjoying exhibits like Beyond Infinity, which examines contemporary artists inspired by Yayoi Kusama, and the largest exhibition and first-ever in Boston for artist Tschabalala Self.

Restaurant Without Walls at Juliet

We’re going to be upfront about this: There is very little we know about Juliet’s mysterious, new interactive and immersive dining experience. “We must reimagine our world and our place in it,” the Somerville restaurant declares before inviting guests to a socially-distanced “dinner menu as theater production” experience that combines take out, a cook-along meal kit, classes, puzzles, games, and other interactive activities. Dinners kick off on Thursday and Saturday this week; sign up for more information here.

Catch a screening of “Grease” at Suffolk Downs

Advertisement

Suffolk Downs may have run its last horse race, but you can still see a show at the old grounds this summer. The former race track will host a socially distant drive-in every Thursday this summer beginning this week with “Grease” at 8:30 p.m. and continuing until Sept. 10. Tickets were running low for the inaugural show when we checked, but you can always check out one of the many other drive-in theaters in Massachusetts currently showing films. Or just wait until next Thursday, when Suffolk Downs will screen “Field of Dreams.”

The Lexington at the Picnic Grove opens

Need a new patio to frequent this weekend? The Lexington at the Picnic Grove in Cambridge Crossing debuts on Thursday, with lobster rolls, wine, and plenty of seating on a spacious outdoor patio in East Cambridge. As part of the neighborhood’s new Cambridge Crossing development, the summer pop-up restaurant from chefs Will Gilson and Brian Mercury is a preview to their three new concepts opening later this year, and features snackable items like bacon-wrapped scallops, hot dogs tacos, and sundae cups. Stop by Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Silent Vigil for Black Lives Matter

For those who would like to continue to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, there are a number of vigils and demonstrations happening this weekend. In Boston, you can join a 10-minute silent vigil on Friday at 4:40 p.m. outside Brookside Community Health Center, while in Cambridge, you can join demonstrations on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Central Square and Sunday at 10 a.m. in Porter Square.

Travel back in time at Old North Church

Advertisement

For Bostonians who work and live downtown, it will be a return to normalcy when you spot a costumed tour guide teaching visitors about one of the many historic landmarks in the neighborhood. That process begins this weekend, as the Old North Church reopens its doors. Like other institutions reopening under Phase 3, tickets must be purchased for a specific time window, and face coverings must be worn.

Festival Betances

Each year, more than 3,000 people flock to the South End for Festival Betances, one of the longest-running celebrations of New England’s Latino community. The family-friendly event will be virtual this year, so you can count out typical entertainment like the parade, Puerto Rican food, and greased pole competition. However, organizers Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción (IBA) have still put together some great virtual programming for the evening, including performances from Los Pleneros de Severo and Andrés Jiménez “El Jíbaro.” You can tune in live starting Saturday at 8 p.m. on Facebook or YouTube.

Try a few new flavors on National Ice Cream Day

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day — not that we needed an excuse to order a couple scoops. To celebrate, there’s a slew of new, creamy options to try around the city. Head to GreCo Seaport, where the casual Greek spot recently introduced Kaimaki ice cream, a gummy variation that combines flavors of mastiha and rose water. Oddfellows Ice Cream Co., which landed in Chestnut Hill last summer, has teamed up with West Elm to create the West Elm Citrus Summer Crush, available now through August 2 (try it if you’re a fan of orange creamsicles). And over at Deuxave in the Back Bay, pastry chef Giselle Miller just launched $10 pints of ice cream to go, in flavors like burnt honey, sweet garden mint, and mandarin sherbet. 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Events Things to Do BosTen How to Boston Arts Restaurants Movies Racial Justice Arts Events

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend July 9, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this 4th of July weekend July 2, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Mendon Twin Drive-In
Movies
The City of Boston is hosting a free drive-in movie series in July July 1, 2020 | 4:32 PM
A photo of a knight jousting at King Richard's Faire in Carver in 2013.
Canceled
King Richard's Faire has canceled its 2020 season June 30, 2020 | 5:15 PM
MIDA chef Douglass Williams will host a virtual wine tasting over Zoom this weekend.
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend June 25, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Former Patriots tight end Ben Watson speaks to the crowd during a Boston Pray event June 14 at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common.
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston for Juneteenth weekend June 18, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Kenny Chesney.
Music
Kenny Chesney announces summer 2021 concerts at Gillette Stadium June 15, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Khaleesa Occena, 7, marches at the front while joining hundreds of others who gathered in Revere for a protest march for George Floyd and other Black people killed at the hands of law enforcement. The peaceful march was been planned by Black and Brown Youth, a group based in Revere, who have come together to form Black Lives Matter Revere. (Erin Clark/Globe Staff) Original
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend June 11, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend June 4, 2020 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON MA. MAY 26: Mayor Marty Walsh speaks during a media availability outside City Hall to discuss updates relating to COVID-19 on May 26, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Nancy Lane/Pool)
Video
Watch: A Curated Conversation with Mayor Marty Walsh amid the pandemic May 29, 2020 | 1:56 PM
HOPKINTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: A view of the Boston Marathon starting line on April 20, 2020 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the race was rescheduled to September 14, 2020 instead of being run on April 20, Patriot's Day. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Marathon
Let us know: Will you participate in a virtual Boston Marathon? May 28, 2020 | 4:35 PM
Boston, MA -- 03/15/13 -- The Dropkick Murphys performed at TD Garden on March 15, 2013. (Kayana Szymczak for the Boston Globe) 29giftbox
Things to Do
10 things to do inside in Boston this weekend May 28, 2020 | 5:00 AM
memorial day in boston
Memorial Day
Your guide to Memorial Day weekend during the pandemic May 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Events
10 things to do inside in Boston this weekend May 21, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Public Art
Emerson College to honor class of 2020 with digital celebration, two-week public art display May 17, 2020 | 9:44 AM
Somerville-10/08/2016- The annual Honk Fest was held at 7 Hills park in Davis Square, as over 25 brass bands from al over the world gathered to perform. The Second Line Social Aid Pleasure Society Brass Band performed. Even individual performers showed up to play various instruments. Davis Square was shut down as the bands then went on to play at different spots around davis square. Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(metro)
Somerville
'It breaks my heart': Somerville cancels events for the rest of the year, including HONK! and FluffFest May 16, 2020 | 10:58 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: John Legend performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Events
2020 Tanglewood season canceled due to coronavirus May 15, 2020 | 1:44 PM
Sticky buns from Flour Bakery.
Things to Do
10 things to do inside in Boston this weekend May 14, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Lindsey Vonn will host a cooking livestream this weekend.
Events
10 things to do inside in Boston this weekend May 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Things to Do
10 things to do inside in Boston this weekend April 30, 2020 | 5:00 AM
graduation cap
Virtual Graduation Ceremony
Her Campus is throwing a virtual 'I'm Still Graduating' ceremony April 27, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Things to Do
10 things to do inside in Boston this weekend April 23, 2020 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - 01/26/2020 Sen. Edward J. Markey speaks to the media to discuss the latest on the U.S. Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Erin Clark / Globe Staff
Events
Watch: A Curated Conversation with Sen. Ed Markey in the age of COVID-19 April 22, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Things to Do
10 things to do inside in Boston this weekend April 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A flight of beer and coffee at Lamplighter Brewing Co.
Things to Do
10 things to do inside in Boston this weekend April 9, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Lauren Smith hand feeds a southern rockhopper penquin. The New England Aquarium in Boston is taking care of all it's inhabitants cleaning and feeding daily during this COVID-19 coronavirus crisis with the help of its staff and the loss of volunteers that are staying home. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff )
Things to Do
10 things to do inside in Boston this weekend April 2, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Things to Do
10 things to do inside this weekend March 26, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Things to Do
10 things to do inside this weekend March 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Boston.com logo.
BosTen
A note to our BosTen readers March 12, 2020 | 2:47 PM
Lady Gaga
Concerts
Lady Gaga is coming to Fenway Park this summer March 5, 2020 | 8:48 AM