10 things to do in Boston this weekend

While Massachusetts has reopened museums and other cultural institutions during Phase 3, many residents are continuing to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, this week’s BosTen offers a mix of things to do this weekend. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at tips@boston.com.

With traditional movie theaters sitting near-empty and almost no new major releases, drive-in theaters have continued to be the cinematic experience of choice during the pandemic. The drive-ins that have remained open past Labor Day weekend have queued up great lineups of Halloween-themed entertainment. If we were to pick a show each night, here’s how we would do it: On Thursday, the Mendon Twin offers up a double dose of Jordan Peele with “Get Out” and Us”; Friday, the Topsfield pop-up drive-in has Wes Craven’s ’90s horror standard “Scream” and 2017’s Stephen King killer clown adaptation “It”; Saturday, the Suffolks Downs pop-up drive-in has the locally filmed classic “Hocus Pocus”; and Sunday, the Northfield Drive-In takes us back to the ’80s with Michael Keaton’s spooky and kooky “Beetlejuice.”

Head on down to the Charlestown Navy Yard for an afternoon of Halloween fun at The Anchor, a multi-story open-air beer garden situated just a few feet from the waterfront. Boasting an urban pumpkin patch, a miniature apple orchard, and sweeping views of the skyline, this is a fall outing fit for the whole family. The pumpkin painting party on Sunday requires a reservation, but the rest of the festivities are open to the public.

Despite the pandemic, Boston has continued to offer a robust lineup of fall film festivals, including this weekend’s 14th annual Boston Palestine Film Festival, which wraps up on Sunday. Take a virtual trip to the Middle East during the 14th annual Boston Palestine Film Festival. All nine feature-length films, many of which are paired with shorts, are available to stream from now until Sunday. Highlights include “Between Heaven and Earth,” a story of love and divorce under the pall of military occupation, and “Mayor,” a documentary about Musa Hadid, the mayor of Ramallah. Screenings are $12 each and can be purchased on the festival’s website.

It’s the last weekend to participate in Boston Bakes for Breast Cancer, a city-wide event that is now in its 21st season. Restaurants around the Greater Boston area have designated a special dish on their dessert menu to the cause — all you have to do is order the dessert, enjoy, and know that those dessert dollars are going towards breast cancer research and treatment institutes. Try a tahini and chocolate cream pie from Mamaleh’s, a warm date cake from Sweet Basil, or sugared beignets with milk jam from Sycamore. Boston Bakes will conclude on Sunday.

World-renowned cellist and Cambridge resident Yo-Yo Ma will be honoring the 75th anniversary of the creation of the United Nations with a musical event dedicated to the idea of working together to build a better world. Ma will broadcast three live shows for a worldwide audience on Friday in partnership with classical music streaming app IDAGIO, playing selections by composers like Beethoven, Dvorak, and Copland from the Fraser Performance Studio at WGBH in Boston. Tickets to the virtual event grant viewers access to all three shows for 48 hours, and can be purchased on IDAGIO’s Global Concert Hall website.

If you’re looking for a family-friendly Halloween-themed activity, the Trustees have set up a pumpkin-lit adventure on the Nocturnal Trail at Francis William Bird Park in Walpole. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, kids can learn fun facts about nocturnal animals at the park, and collect candy from four trick-or-treat stations on the path, and decorate pumpkins at the park’s stone stage. Halloween costumes are encouraged. To reserve timed-entry tickets, visit the Trustees website.

Normally a two-day event, the annual Boston Veg Food Fest will return this year with a virtual two-hour livestream. Tune in on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon to celebrate the event’s 25th anniversary, which kicks off with a virtual vegan marketplace filled with plant-based food, fashion, and products. A who’s who of experts in the vegetarian world will share their knowledge of all things plant-based, including timely topics like “COVID-19 and Animals: How is our treatment of animals linked to future global pandemics?” Catch the online festival on the Boston Veg Food Fest website or Facebook page.

As the Boston Book Festival heads toward the conclusion of its 21-day lineup, Saturday will bring a headlining event with Guy Raz, host of the NPR hit podcast “How I Built This.” Raz will be discussing the rags-to-riches success stories of consumer brands like Warby Parker and Stacy’s Pita Chips covered in his new book, “How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World’s Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs” with Boston Globe managing director Linda Pizzutti Henry. To reserve a spot for the virtual event, which takes place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, head to the Boston Book Fest website.

Roxbury all-star Suya Joint launches a new brunch series on Sunday dedicated to countries where African food and culture has an indelible influence. Dubbed “Your Roots are Here,” brunch will be accompanied by a featured screening; this weekend’s flick is the Netflix docuseries “Journey of an African Colony.” Brunch is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; reservations are highly encouraged and can be made here.

Yoga practitioners worldwide will gather virtually for a class on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. as part of the Boston Children’s Hospital’s 10th annual Yoga Reaches Out fundraiser. More than a dozen instructors will guide your flow as you help fund hospital research and vital services for patients and their families. Tickets to the event are available on the Boston Children’s Hospital website.