10 things to do in Boston this weekend

BosTen is your weekly guide to events and cool happenings in and around Boston.

Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma. –Paul Morigi / Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer, , Boston.com Staff
October 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM

While Massachusetts has reopened museums and other cultural institutions during Phase 3, many residents are continuing to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, this week’s BosTen offers a mix of things to do this weekend. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at tips@boston.com.

Catch blockbusters old and new at a drive-in movie theater

With traditional movie theaters sitting near-empty and almost no new major releases, drive-in theaters have continued to be the cinematic experience of choice during the pandemic. The drive-ins that have remained open past Labor Day weekend have queued up great lineups of Halloween-themed entertainment. If we were to pick a show each night, here’s how we would do it: On Thursday, the Mendon Twin offers up a double dose of Jordan Peele with “Get Out” and Us”; Friday, the Topsfield pop-up drive-in has Wes Craven’s ’90s horror standard “Scream” and 2017’s Stephen King killer clown adaptation “It”; Saturday, the Suffolks Downs pop-up drive-in has the locally filmed classic “Hocus Pocus”; and Sunday, the Northfield Drive-In takes us back to the ’80s with Michael Keaton’s spooky and kooky “Beetlejuice.”

Get into the Halloween spirit with pumpkin painting at The Anchor

Advertisement

Head on down to the Charlestown Navy Yard for an afternoon of Halloween fun at The Anchor, a multi-story open-air beer garden situated just a few feet from the waterfront. Boasting an urban pumpkin patch, a miniature apple orchard, and sweeping views of the skyline, this is a fall outing fit for the whole family. The pumpkin painting party on Sunday requires a reservation, but the rest of the festivities are open to the public.

Catch a show at the Boston Palestine Film Festival

Despite the pandemic, Boston has continued to offer a robust lineup of fall film festivals, including this weekend’s 14th annual Boston Palestine Film Festival, which wraps up on Sunday. Take a virtual trip to the Middle East during the 14th annual Boston Palestine Film Festival. All nine feature-length films, many of which are paired with shorts, are available to stream from now until Sunday. Highlights include “Between Heaven and Earth,” a story of love and divorce under the pall of military occupation, and “Mayor,” a documentary about Musa Hadid, the mayor of Ramallah. Screenings are $12 each and can be purchased on the festival’s website.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with Boston Bakes for Breast Cancer

It’s the last weekend to participate in Boston Bakes for Breast Cancer, a city-wide event that is now in its 21st season. Restaurants around the Greater Boston area have designated a special dish on their dessert menu to the cause — all you have to do is order the dessert, enjoy, and know that those dessert dollars are going towards breast cancer research and treatment institutes. Try a tahini and chocolate cream pie from Mamaleh’s, a warm date cake from Sweet Basil, or sugared beignets with milk jam from Sycamore. Boston Bakes will conclude on Sunday.

Watch Yo-Yo Ma broadcast a concert for the world

Advertisement

World-renowned cellist and Cambridge resident Yo-Yo Ma will be honoring the 75th anniversary of the creation of the United Nations with a musical event dedicated to the idea of working together to build a better world. Ma will broadcast three live shows for a worldwide audience on Friday in partnership with classical music streaming app IDAGIO, playing selections by composers like Beethoven, Dvorak, and Copland from the Fraser Performance Studio at WGBH in Boston. Tickets to the virtual event grant viewers access to all three shows for 48 hours, and can be purchased on IDAGIO’s Global Concert Hall website.

Trick-or-treat in nature with the Trustees

If you’re looking for a family-friendly Halloween-themed activity, the Trustees have set up a pumpkin-lit adventure on the Nocturnal Trail at Francis William Bird Park in Walpole. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, kids can learn fun facts about nocturnal animals at the park, and collect candy from four trick-or-treat stations on the path, and decorate pumpkins at the park’s stone stage. Halloween costumes are encouraged. To reserve timed-entry tickets, visit the Trustees website.

Go green with the Boston Veg Food Fest

Normally a two-day event, the annual Boston Veg Food Fest will return this year with a virtual two-hour livestream. Tune in on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon to celebrate the event’s 25th anniversary, which kicks off with a virtual vegan marketplace filled with plant-based food, fashion, and products. A who’s who of experts in the vegetarian world will share their knowledge of all things plant-based, including timely topics like “COVID-19 and Animals: How is our treatment of animals linked to future global pandemics?” Catch the online festival on the Boston Veg Food Fest website or Facebook page.

Learn the origin stories of your favorite companies at the Boston Book Festival

Advertisement

As the Boston Book Festival heads toward the conclusion of its 21-day lineup, Saturday will bring a headlining event with Guy Raz, host of the NPR hit podcast “How I Built This.” Raz will be discussing the rags-to-riches success stories of consumer brands like Warby Parker and Stacy’s Pita Chips covered in his new book, “How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World’s Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs” with Boston Globe managing director Linda Pizzutti Henry. To reserve a spot for the virtual event, which takes place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, head to the Boston Book Fest website.

“Your Roots are Here” brunch at Suya Joint

Roxbury all-star Suya Joint launches a new brunch series on Sunday dedicated to countries where African food and culture has an indelible influence. Dubbed “Your Roots are Here,” brunch will be accompanied by a featured screening; this weekend’s flick is the Netflix docuseries “Journey of an African Colony.” Brunch is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; reservations are highly encouraged and can be made here

Salute the sun while raising money for Boston Children’s Hospital

Yoga practitioners worldwide will gather virtually for a class on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. as part of the Boston Children’s Hospital’s 10th annual Yoga Reaches Out fundraiser. More than a dozen instructors will guide your flow as you help fund hospital research and vital services for patients and their families. Tickets to the event are available on the Boston Children’s Hospital website.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Events BosTen Things to Do How to Boston Beer Restaurants Movies Books Music Outdoors Free Outdoor Events Music Events Free Events

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Globe Santa
New enhancements to longtime Globe Santa book giving tradition October 19, 2020 | 5:53 PM
The Magic of Lights holiday drive-through experience is coming to Gillette Stadium in November.
Things to Do
A drive-through holiday lights display is coming to Gillette Stadium October 16, 2020 | 1:31 PM
Reshma Kewalramani, president and CEO of Vertex.
Video
Watch: A Curated Conversation with Reshma Kewalramani, president and CEO of Vertex October 15, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Jim Gaffigan signed copies of his book “Dad is Fat’’ at the Brookline Booksmith on May 23, 2013. The comedian and author will be at the Wilbur Theatre on Wednesday night to talk about his latest book, “Food: A Love Story.’’
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend October 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Boston Book Festival
What you need to know about the 2020 Boston Book Festival October 9, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Boston- 6/21/2016 Saltie Girl on Dartmouth Street. Tinned trout. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(arts)
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend October 8, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Dogs
Dog beer? It’s here, thanks to Harpoon. September 28, 2020 | 12:22 PM
The Embrace, a proposed memorial honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King set to debut on Boston Common in 2022.
Racial justice
How can Boston become a more inclusive city? These experts have some ideas. September 18, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend September 17, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend September 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Institute of Contemporary Art will offer free admission on Labor Day.
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend September 3, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Giant dinosaurs in the Jurassic Quest exhibit.
Things to Do
A drive-through dinosaur experience is coming to Mass. August 28, 2020 | 9:51 AM
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend August 27, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Rooted Wraps Owner Sierra Leonean (r).
Things to Do
You can support Black-owned businesses at a pop-up market in the Seaport this weekend August 25, 2020 | 3:20 PM
MAXWELL SIMKINS as KEVIN, LUCAS JAYE as LEWI, SADIE STANLEY as CLANCY, CREE CICCHINO as MIM. Cr. CLAIRE FOLGER/NETFLIX © 2020
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend August 20, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Fort Independence can carry over 500 people, but during the pandemic the maximum capacity is half that.
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend August 13, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Fried chicken from Frogmore, which closes on Sunday.
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend August 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Bacon-wrapped meatloaf at Barlow's. The restaurant closes for good this weekend.
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend July 30, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Castle Hill Illuminated.
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend July 23, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Lauren Smith hand-feeds a southern rockhopper penquin at the New England Aquarium on March 19, 2020. –David L Ryan/Globe Staff
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend July 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend July 9, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this 4th of July weekend July 2, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Mendon Twin Drive-In
Movies
The City of Boston is hosting a free drive-in movie series in July July 1, 2020 | 4:32 PM
A photo of a knight jousting at King Richard's Faire in Carver in 2013.
Canceled
King Richard's Faire has canceled its 2020 season June 30, 2020 | 5:15 PM
MIDA chef Douglass Williams will host a virtual wine tasting over Zoom this weekend.
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend June 25, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Former Patriots tight end Ben Watson speaks to the crowd during a Boston Pray event June 14 at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common.
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston for Juneteenth weekend June 18, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Kenny Chesney.
Music
Kenny Chesney announces summer 2021 concerts at Gillette Stadium June 15, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Khaleesa Occena, 7, marches at the front while joining hundreds of others who gathered in Revere for a protest march for George Floyd and other Black people killed at the hands of law enforcement. The peaceful march was been planned by Black and Brown Youth, a group based in Revere, who have come together to form Black Lives Matter Revere. (Erin Clark/Globe Staff) Original
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend June 11, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend June 4, 2020 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON MA. MAY 26: Mayor Marty Walsh speaks during a media availability outside City Hall to discuss updates relating to COVID-19 on May 26, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Nancy Lane/Pool)
Video
Watch: A Curated Conversation with Mayor Marty Walsh amid the pandemic May 29, 2020 | 1:56 PM