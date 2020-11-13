The Seaport is transforming into a holiday wonderland

While the Seaport won’t host its outdoor ice skating rink or wintry public art display this year, the neighborhood will still celebrate the holiday season in fun, creative ways.

Starting this weekend, WS Development is rebranding the Seaport as Snowport, bringing a mix of outdoor and shopping experiences to the swanky retail district.

Set against the backdrop of the neighborhood’s sparkly Christmas tree, head over to Snowport and check out a vintage gondola cabin for Instagram-worthy moments; Winter Wonder Walks visited by Betty the Yeti, Snowport’s official mascot; a tree market that also sells wreaths and other holiday decor; an outdoor gaming arena featuring games like curling and Battleship with free reservations; and free open-air rides in festive shuttles.

“This year, we were challenged to determine how best to continue to support neighborhood visitation in a way that puts safety first,” Maggie Smith, WS Development SVP of brand and marketing, said in a press release. “From Snowport, our outdoor winter game destination, to Winter Wonder Walks every Saturday through the holiday, to branded, open-air, electric vehicles carrying hot pink trees available to transport shoppers from one end of the district to another, we’re committed to preserving the magic of the season for those seeking it this holiday.”

Visitors can hop in a Snowport electric vehicle provided by Circuit with hot pink holiday trees in the back. The route takes riders past the New England Aquarium, Post Office Square, South Station, and the Boston Innovation Design Center, and each ride has complimentary gifts and giveaways from a Seaport business. You can book a ride by using the Circuit mobile app or simply walking up to an empty vehicle.

Over at Seaport Common (85 Northern Ave.), Snowport has built a winter games center, with curling, Battleship, light-up bocce, Jenga, KanJam, and cornhole available. The North End Curling Club will provide lessons for beginners each Saturday, which can be booked on Eventbrite, while regular curling reservations can be made via Skedda. The game center will be regularly cleaned and sanitized by staff, who will be on hand weekdays from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

For a full breakdown and schedule of all the holiday-themed activities, visit the Snowport website.