While more and more Massachusetts businesses and cultural institutions are reopening as COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue, many residents are still staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, this week’s BosTen offers a mix of in-person and virtual things to do this weekend. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected].

Being vaccinated isn’t merely an opportunity to get out of the house and party — it’s also a chance to get involved in giving back. But with hundreds of Greater Boston nonprofits dedicated to improving lives by focusing on food insecurity, education, and other worthy causes, it can be tough to know how to get started. To help channel some of that post-COVID energy into philanthropic work, this Thursday Boston.com will host Boston Helps, a virtual nonprofit expo that will give you a chance to get information and learn about opportunities from dozens of nonprofits. Register for the free event here.

Hamilton native Bo Burnham got his first big break as one of the earliest YouTube stars, writing and performing linguistically clever comedy tunes in his childhood bedroom. Since then, he has grown and progressed artistically, trying his hand at directing (“Eighth Grade”) and filming increasingly esoteric specials for Netflix. His latest, “Bo Burnham: Inside,” begins with a straightforward premise of a comic trying to make people laugh from the confines of his bedroom during the pandemic. But as the show progresses, Burnham veers from surface-level critiques of internet culture and the nature of performance into a darker place, plumbing the depths of his anxiety-filled brain. It can be a tough watch at times, but like everything Burnham has produced for Netflix, “Bo Burnham: Inside” is a must-stream.

Track down a doughnut for National Doughnut Day

Fresh off the recent news that Krispy Kreme is considering an expansion into Boston comes another reason to order a fresh doughnut: National Doughnut Day. While the food holiday, which takes place on Friday, has prompted a handful of national doughnut shops to offer specials, it’s also a great reason to grab one from your favorite local shop. At Dunkin’, customers can enjoy a free classic doughnut on Friday with any beverage purchase. Stop by Kane’s Donuts for brand new flavors — pistachio, peanut butter and jelly, and strawberry shortcake — plus a Love-is-Love doughnut that launches on June 7. The pineapple upside down doughnut at Union Square Donuts is a delight, and at Blackbird Doughnuts, which will open its locations early at 6 a.m. on Friday, you can try the brand new June menu dropping just in time for the holiday.

Is mezcal ready to have a moment? Typically dwarfed in consumption by its agave-derived cousin, tequila, mezcal is nevertheless poised for a resurgence following the pandemic. Even “Breaking Bad” stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are hawking their own mezcal line, Dos Hombres. This Thursday, Boston.com cocktail club host Jackson Cannon (Eastern Standard, The Hawthorne) and guest bartender Mellie Wiersma (The Quiet Few) will be mixing up two of their favorite mezcal cocktails, a Mezcal Paloma and Spicy Tommy’s Mezcal Margarita. Attending the Zoom is free, and you can purchase a kit with all the ingredients you’ll need here. Proceeds from the event benefit Off Their Plate.

Sunshower Bakery is a brand new pop-up concept from Amy Berarducci, and on Saturday, she’s bringing her baked goods to Brothers & Sisters Co., a coffee shop and cafe in Brookline. The lineup is a decadent one: black sesame sugar cookies, thick whoopie pies, cinnamon buns, hazelnut milk chocolate chunk cookies, and almond butter cookies will all be available from 8 a.m. until they’re sold out — which means you’d be wise to get there on the early side.

June marks the start of Pride Month, which will be marked by dozens of LGBTQ-focused events around the Greater Boston area. Though the annual Pride Parade has once again been canceled due to the pandemic, the month will have its unofficial start with the raising of the Pride flag this Friday at City Hall. Then on Sunday, Quincy Pride Festival will be held at Pageant Field, complete with drag performers, LGBTQ vendors, food and drink service, an adorable puppy contest, and more outdoor fun. Over in Everett at Encore Boston Harbor, Men of Melanin Magic will be hosting an 18+ outdoor Pride celebration on Saturday, complete with live performances by the House of Escada (from the HBO Max show “Legendary”), Haus of Snap, Just JP, and Candace Persuasion.

Stream a three-day Pride concert from Los Angeles

For those staying inside for the time being, Pride Boston is also promoting nationwide virtual Pride events throughout the month of June. Kicking off the socially distanced schedule is “OUTLOUD: Raising Voices,” a three-day concert event in the LA Coliseum that will be streamed online from June 4-6. The show will feature more than two dozen performers and will be headlined by former “American Idol” contestant Adam Lambert.

Husband and wife team Ciaran Nagle and Tara Novak are gearing up to open their third location of Foundation Kitchen at The Graphic Lofts in Charlestown. But before they debut the new food hall, café, wine bar, and event space, they’re giving the public a taste of Foundation Kitchen’s upcoming vendors with a pop-up on Saturday at the lofts from noon to 5 p.m. Grab coffee from Render Coffee, pierogies from Wild Fox Pierogi, vegan burgers from Kind Roots, and more. Pre-orders can be placed here.

After finding success in its Bow Market home, Korean bibimbap purveyor Perillas has debuted a new location in Brighton at 380 Western Ave. The outpost is still in soft opening mode with a grand opening date coming soon, but for now, you can order bulgogi beef or veggie bibimbap, both of which come with rice and a medley of vegetables, garnishes, and the option to add a soft-boiled marinated egg. Stop by from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

A tourist-heavy town that suffered big losses during the pandemic, Salem is back in the swing of things this weekend with the Salem Arts Festival. Starting Friday, visitors can enjoy three days of galleries, performance stages, a Mural Slam contest, street vendors aplenty, and a hands-on community art project that asks participants to reflect on the pandemic experience. While no tickets are necessary, a handful of COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect.