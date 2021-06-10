Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to events and cool happenings in and around Boston. An El Capitan cocktail. Paige Ledford on Unsplash

While more and more Massachusetts businesses and cultural institutions are reopening as COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue, many residents are still staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, this week’s BosTen offers a mix of in-person and virtual things to do this weekend. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected].

The latest beer garden to crop up this season can be found at Baramor, a Newton restaurant that recently launched its own rotating beer/distillery garden, highlighting new breweries each week. On Thursday, Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing will be front and center as Baramor offers a variety of the brewery’s beer (both in cans and on draft) on its outdoor patio, along with four-packs of beer to go. Tickets ($10) can be purchased here, and include the first drink ordered.

There are plenty of Pride events happening throughout the month, but for one with excellent snacks, head to Fool’s Errand. Tiffani Faison’s adult snack bar will open for one night on Thursday to celebrate Boston’s LGBTQ+ community; from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Fenway boîte will serve drink specials, snacks, and beats by DJ Skooch.

The Boston Book Festival will prove that it offers more than page-turning diversions at Starlight Square and other nearby Central Square locations this Thursday. The organization will put on a dozen literary-themed events, ranging from irreverent games to fun group performances spread over three hour-long sessions from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Whether you’re planning to purchase tickets to one of the paid events or simply check out the free entertainment, everyone interested in attending must register in advance due to COVID-19 protocols.

You’ve probably seen Pisco Sour listed on a few craft cocktail menus, but how much do you know about the Peruvian brandy that serves as the drink’s base? This Thursday, Boston.com Cocktail Club host Jackson Cannon (Eastern Standard, The Hawthorne) and guest bartender Ashley Sullivan (Salt) will be diving into the history of Pisco and mixing up two of their favorite cocktails: a Pisco Sour and a fun twist on the Manhattan known as El Capitan. Attending the Zoom is free, and you can purchase a kit with all the ingredients you’ll need here. Proceeds from the event benefit Off Their Plate.

You may know Donut Villa Diner from its original Malden location, but the doughnut destination and brunch spot recently debuted a second branch in Cambridge (and this one features dinner, too!). On Friday, it will host a grand opening, giving away free doughnuts to the first 100 people who come through its doors starting at 6:30 a.m. If you don’t make it in time for a free doughnut, there’s still plenty to order, including doughnut cheeseburgers, fish and chips, and a steak tip dinner.

Hundreds of people are expected to be virtually supporting the Jimmy Fund during its livestream Bingo night at 7 p.m. Friday on the charity’s Facebook page. Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield will emcee the fundraiser, with fun prizes available for every round and a grand prize at the end of the evening. To receive a Jimmy Fund Bingo card, make a donation of $10 or more by 2 p.m. on the day of the game through the Jimmy Fund website.

Grab a souvlaki, some rice pilaf, and maybe some spanakopita this weekend at the annual Arlington Greek Food Festival, which runs from June 11-13. Each day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., hungry customers will gather at St. Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church, where they can choose to enjoy a meal under the venue’s big outdoor tent, or simply grab some grub to go.

On Saturday, runners will take to the street for the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation 5K Run/Walk, held annually in honor of the Princeton native and Boston University graduate slain while jogging near her family’s home in August 2016. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation, which partners with organizations that have educational programs promoting female empowerment and challenging gender stereotypes. While the event is largely virtual for another year, there will be a small group in Marcotte’s hometown of Princeton as well.

The very first Roxbury Restaurant Week launches on Sunday, kicking off seven days dedicated to celebrating Roxbury’s rich culinary scene. A handful of restaurants — including Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen, Haley House Bakery Café, Slades Bar & Grill, Suya Joint, and others — will offer special dishes and prix fixe menus from June 13-19. Diners will also be able to purchase raffle tickets, with proceeds benefiting the Boston Ujima Project’s Worker’s Care Relief Fund. Check out the list of participating restaurants here.

Tower Hill Botanic Garden in Boylston is already one of the nicest places to take a stroll, but the atmosphere will be even more pleasant this Sunday when melodies from some of Boston’s best chamber musicians fill the air. Tickets will grant you entry to the park and a chance to hear from the Juventas New Music Ensemble, among others.