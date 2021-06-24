Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to events and cool happenings in and around Boston. Attendees at the Donna Summer "Roller Disco Tribute Party" in Boston. Kayana Szymczak for the Boston Globe

While more and more Massachusetts businesses and cultural institutions are reopening as COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue, many residents are still staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, this week's BosTen offers a mix of in-person and virtual things to do this weekend.

With summer officially kicking off this week, the Boston Common Frog Pond is holding a grand reopening of its spray pool this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors can enjoy a variety of fun water activities, visit with a Master Builder from LEGOLAND, and enjoy free ice cream sandwiches from Hood, while supplies last.

Disco queen Donna Summer ranks near the top of the greatest Boston musicians of all time, having won five Grammys and selling millions of records during her decades-long career. Boston will celebrate the late singer’s legacy with a celebration on Thursday, though unlike in previous years, revelers are being asked to leave their roller skates at home due to space constraints. Instead, the annual Roller Disco Party will simply be a Disco Party, and is moving venues from City Hall to Copley Square. You’ll be able to dance under the disco ball to Summer’s greatest hits spun by DJ Vince 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and enjoy appearances and performances from members of Summer’s family.

Starting next month, the ICA will host a new exhibit from noted fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the artistic director at Louis Vuitton and the CEO of Milan-based fashion house Off White. Ahead of the exhibit’s arrival, the ICA is teaming up with Seaport developer WS Development to hold the world premiere of “The Artist’s Voice: Virgil Abloh,” on its public green at 1 Marina Drive this Thursday at 7 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a picnic dinner from nearby Seaport restaurants while watching the video, which will be followed by a live Q&A with ICA curator Ruth Darling. If you can’t make it to the Seaport, the video and Q&A will also be livestreaming on the ICA website. While the in-person event is free, attendees should register via Eventbrite.

In the food world, Zuni Café is a legend. The San Francisco bistro, established in 1979 by Billy West, helped define California cuisine and, through the activism of West and chef Judy Rodgers, was a beacon for the LGBTQ community. On Friday and Saturday, Robert Harris and the team at Season to Taste in Cambridge will pay tribute to the cafe with a “Weekend at Zuni Café,” featuring dishes inspired by Zuni. Reservations can be made here.

“Kevin Can F**K Himself,” the new dark comedy from AMC, is two shows for the price of one. Set in Worcester and filmed in Massachusetts (towns featured include Brockton, Hingham, Milton, Randolph), “Kevin” begins as a brightly lit, multi-camera, laugh track-filled sitcom about a dopey husband named Kevin and his long-suffering wife, Allison (Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”). As soon as Allison exits stage left, however, “Kevin” flips the script, employing a single camera, darker lighting, and darker thoughts, as Allison begins to plot ways to extricate herself from her clod of a hubby. “Kevin” airs a week early on streaming service AMC+, and airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC. Those with a valid cable subscription can catch up on the first two episodes right now on AMC’s website.

While 2020 was definitely a boom year for drive-in theaters due to the pandemic, 2021 still has plenty of opportunities to enjoy both new and classic films on an outdoor screen. This weekend Mendon Twin Drive-In has four new titles and four classic flicks each split into double features to choose from. Fans of the classics can catch “The Goonies” and “Back to the Future” on Friday or a double feature of “Jurassic Park” and Jaws” on Sunday. Cinephiles looking for some new action films, meanwhile, can see the latest “Fast and Furious” movie “F9: The Fast Saga” and the Bob Odenkirk action title “Nobody” on either Saturday or Sunday, while horror aficionados can catch “A Quiet Place Part II” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” on Saturday. Tickets are available on the Mendon Twin website.

Meander along the shores of the Mystic River this Saturday for West Medford Open Studios, a gathering of artists, poets, jewelers, and other creatives in the city showcasing and selling their work. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Dugger Park and will feature more than 70 artists showcasing everything from pottery to mosaics. More information about the participating artists can be found on the WMOS website.

South End tropical haven Shore Leave is calling all campers: On June 23, the bar kicked off camp orientation, which runs every night on its patio throughout the summer and features arts and crafts, table games, a camp-themed cocktail menu, and camp swag. A monthly kegger will launch on Sunday starting at 3 p.m., with $2 old-school steamed hot dogs and other camp treats. See you at camp!

Charlie Lumpkins — who goes by La Pheegan Chef — will host a vegan pop-up in Canton on Sunday, with each featured chef representing a different style of vegan cuisine. From 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., attendees will be able to snack on Sassy Jack Chick’n from La Pheegan Chef, oyster mushroom sliders from Discover Vegans, and chocolate chip cookies and other treats from Clarke’s Cakes + Cookies. Cocktails will be available courtesy of Bully Boy Distillery, while Tricia Reed will provide live music. Grab your ticket here.

Live food events are back with a bang, and The Landing, an evening fête featuring some ultra-talented chefs, is setting the standard high. Held on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Herb Lyceum Farm in Groton, The Landing will be hosted by chef Will Gilson (Puritan & Co., The Lexington) and Blue Barn Outdoor Living, featuring chefs Daniel Bojorquez (La Brasa), Peter Ungar (The Tasting Counter), Douglass Williams (MIDA), Patrick Basset (Forge & Vine), and Colin Lynch (Bar Mezzana, Black Lamb) as they cook over a live fire pit. In addition to food, tickets ($140) also include beer, cocktails, and live music performances. Tickets can be purchased here.