Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend

With more and more Massachusetts businesses and cultural institutions reinstating COVID-19 restrictions in the face of a resurgent coronavirus pandemic, residents may be torn on whether to venture out of their homes this weekend. With that in mind, this week’s BosTen offers a mix of in-person and virtual things to do in Boston this weekend. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected].

Didn’t manage to catch a flight to the Venice Film Festival this year? (We’re assuming our invitation got lost in the mail.) You don’t need to travel internationally to enjoy some of the best films on the festival circuit thanks to the 16th annual Martha’s Vineyard Festival, which is being held both in-person on the island and virtually in your living room. More than a dozen features and ten short films are on the docket this year, including the Kiyoshi Kurosawa thriller “Wife of a Spy” and the Italian drama “The Macaluso Sisters,” which serves as the closing night film on Sunday. Tickets for individual films or full festival passes are both available on the Martha’s Vineyard Film Fest website.

You won’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to catch a free “Star Wars” screening this weekend. Instead, head to Boston Common, where the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will be showing a free screening of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” starting at dusk (around 7:45 p.m.). No pre-registration is needed to attend, though guests should bring their own seating options, be it camping chairs, picnic blankets, or the cockpit of a scale-model pod racer.

Now in its eighth year, the Boston Fuzztival is back this Friday and Saturday, showcasing the best in underground music across New England. This year’s fest will take place at the newly opened Charles River Speedway in Brighton, and run from 7 p.m. to midnight both days. Among the highlights of the 16-act lineup are hip-hop artist Cliff Notez and indie rock quartet Beeef.

Summer isn’t officially over, but the smell of apple cider doughnuts is definitely in the air. Mass Hole Donuts, a doughnut shop in Arlington, has caught wind, and will throw an apple cider festival Friday through Sunday. Everyone in line at 8 a.m. and noon on each day will receive a free three-pack of hot cider doughnuts, and there will be specials like secret doughnut flavors and hot cider with whipped cream and cinnamon available for purchase. Set your alarms, pre-order a dozen doughnuts on Mass Hole’s website, and get ready to breathe in the sweet smell of autumn.

The summer giveth and the summer taketh away, at least when it comes to fruits and vegetables. As part of the latest Grow More Food series from the Urban Farming Institute of Boston, you’ll be able to learn how to preserve your bountiful summer harvest through dehydration. On Saturday at 11:30 a.m., Sister Anna Muhammad will host a free Zoom event where she’ll demonstrate dehydrating methods for making snacks like dried pineapple, kale chips, and more. Attendees should register here.

September has barely begun, but fall beer is lining the shelves, and Oktoberfest celebrations are beginning in earnest. Idle Hands Craft Ales will get their celebration going this Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. at its brewery and taproom in Malden. There will be food on hand from Lionheart Confections and Brato Brewhouse + Kitchen, and a $10 ticket to the 10th anniversary shindig nets you one free beer and a souvenir stein. Fans of Boston sports talk radio/TV may want to stop by the celebrity dunk tank, where you can attempt to soak CBS’s Michael Hurley, NBC Sports’ DJ Bean, or WEEI’s Nick Stevens.

Dorchester’s go-to vegan eatery turns four on Saturday, and, naturally, they’re throwing a birthday bash. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests can stop by for acoustic performances, poetry, art, and an open mic to celebrate one more year around the sun. Don’t leave without ordering some hearty fare — we highly recommend the Oasis Everything Plate, a medley of stews, grains, and vegetables that lets you sample the best the restaurant has to offer.

Whether you’re meat-free for life or just trying to incorporate more vegan options into your repertoire, Fire + Fennel should be on your radar. The roving pop-up will land at Darwin’s Ltd.’s Massachusetts Ave. location in Cambridge on Saturday, with a vegetable-forward menu that includes corn fritters, seared artichoke hearts, farro fennel sausage, cod and curry, lavender cheesecake, and more. The à la carte menu will be available from 5:30 p.m. until close — all you have to do is text or call 401-742-5471 for reservations.

With a focus on the proliferation of African culture in America, the city of Cambridge will host the 27th annual Cambridge Carnival Festival this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at University Park. Along with a parade through Central Square, attendees can enjoy live music from a steel-pan band, a rollerblading area, and kid-friendly activities like face-painting and balloon art.

More than 90 local artists will be on hand for the return of SoWa’s seasonal Second Sundays, a chance for residents to browse new work, meet the artists in person, and buy artwork directly from the source. The event will be held at 450 Harrison Ave., and will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

