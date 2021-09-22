Events 2 of the top Hispanic celebrations in the Northeast are in Boston, according to AAA One begins this week. A scene from the film "Women is Losers," part of the 2021 Boston Latino International Film Festival. Screen shot

It’s National Hispanic American Heritage Month, and two Hispanic events in Boston are standouts in the region, according to AAA.

AAA recently released a list of the top Hispanic parades and celebrations in the Northeast, naming Boston’s Latino Family Festival and the Boston Latino International Film Festival among its picks.

The Boston Latino International Film Festival will happen virtually this year Sept. 24 to Oct. 3 and feature nine films, all directed by women.

“Its mission is to foster equality by screening works that express diverse Latin American voices,” Your AAA Daily wrote.

The Latino Family Festival takes place every August at Fenway Park.

“ Everyone comes out to hear famous Hispanic performers from all over the world and catch a glimpse of Latino baseball players and stars,” Your AAA Daily wrote. “ And if that’s not exciting enough, there are also dozens of exhibitor stalls, and lots of games.”

The Colombian Day Parade & Festival in Rhode Island also made the list.

Check out the top Hispanic parades and celebrations in the Northeast.