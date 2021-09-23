Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to events and cool happenings in and around Boston. A fluff hairdo contest at the annual Fluff Festival held in Union Square in Somerville. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

With more and more Massachusetts businesses and cultural institutions reinstating COVID-19 restrictions in the face of a resurgent coronavirus pandemic, residents may be torn on whether to venture out of their homes this weekend. With that in mind, this week’s BosTen offers a mix of in-person and virtual things to do in Boston this weekend. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected].

Psst: You don’t have to go to the South Shore to get South Shore bar pizza. The regional specialty is now available at Castle Island Brewing’s new Southie brewery, where Bardo’s Bar Pizza serves pies like the Biggie Shrimps (garlicky shrimp, arugula, basil aioli), and the Happy Camper (pesto, fresh mozzarella, kale, roasted red peppers, parmesan). The 400-seat taproom opens on Thursday at 5 p.m., when you can order a pizza and one of Castle Island’s classic beers, then try your hand at bocce on the outdoor patio.

Boston’s Oktoberfest celebrations are steadily ramping up, with a slew of local breweries and restaurants offering special beers, dishes, and entertainment over the next few weeks. This weekend, check out the festivities at Mighty Squirrel, Sam Adams, Lamplighter, Distraction, Night Shift, Notch, and more, the majority of which are offering Bavarian treats and activities like stein-hoisting competitions. In search of some great sausage? Somerville’s Bronwyn is currently offering an Oktoberfest menu with house-made sausage, while Stillwater in downtown Boston launches a rotating sausage plate on Friday, complete with homemade pretzel buns, cranberry beer mustard, pickled red cabbage, and local Oktoberfest beers on tap.

Best known for his role as Ryan on “The Office,” Newton native B.J. Novak was originally hired for the show as a writer and producer thanks to his acerbic stand-up act. Novak has a chance to show off his darkly comic sensibilities with “The Premise,” a five-episode FX anthology series that plays like a modern-day fractured fairy tale. Each episode tells a separate story that offers a skewed take on hot-button topics like police brutality, woke culture, and gun violence. The corrosive humor is a delight, and the fact that Novak has assembled a star-studded cast — including Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Lucas Hedges (“Manchester by the Sea”), Daniel Dae Kim (“Lost”), Kaitlyn Dever (“Booksmart”) and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) — is a helpful bonus. You can stream the first two episode of “The Premise” on Hulu.

As The Boston Globe‘s signature investigative team celebrates its 50th anniversary, former members of Spotlight will gather for a virtual conversation along with current Spotlight editor Patricia Wen at the first-annual Globe Summit this Friday at 4 p.m. Joining Wen are alumni Stephen A. Kurkjian, Dick Lehr, and Michael Rezendes, who will discuss the continued importance of investigative journalism for a functioning society with moderator Jim Braude. Registration for the series is free with a valid RSVP at the Globe Summit website.

Beginning this Friday, the Boston Latino International Film Festival will bring viewers 11 days of films that center diverse storytellers in U.S.-based Latinx communities, the Americas, and beyond. Highlights include a screening and Q&A for the documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, which explores the life of the pioneering Puerto Rican actress. To buy tickets or access a full schedule, visit the BLIFF website.

Somerville’s annual Fluff Fest is now in its 16th year, with a theme that reflects the event’s milestone: Sweet 16: Onward & Fluffward. Through Sunday, fans of the homegrown treat can choose from a stacked calendar full of Fluff dishes and events, from chocolate Fluff scoops at Gracie’s Ice Cream to a night market with Fluff specials and vendors at Bow Market. Stop by Union Square Donuts for a “Fluffernutter” doughnut, sip on specialty cocktails at Barra, and head to ONCE’s parking lot on Sunday afternoon for a parking lot prom filled with Fluff games, giveaways, and more. Snag your Fluff Fest merch here, and check out the complete calendar of events for this delightfully saccharine weekend.

As part of The Boston Globe‘s inaugural Globe Summit event series, Boston.com Cocktail Club host Jackson Cannon will be mixing up libations with a number of panelists to cap off each evening at 5 p.m. On Thursday, Cannon will enjoy an Aviation with former Spotlight journalist and current Associated Press investigative reporter Mike Rezendes, while on Friday the bartender will teach actress Jenny Slate (and viewers at home) how to make a Bee’s Knees. Attending Globe Summit 2021 is free with a valid RSVP.

This Friday marks the debut of “The Sound Inside,” a Tony-nominated play written by Adam Rapp and directed by Bryn Boice that runs at the Calderwood Pavillion through Oct. 16. Produced by SpeakEasy Stage, the play follows a creative writing professor and budding novelist whose recent cancer diagnosis has left her adrift until she begins a friendship with one of her students. Tickets are available on Boston Theatre Scene’s website.

This year, the Phantom Gourmet Food Festival will take over Moody Street in Waltham with an indoor/outdoor festival on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets ($40) give attendees access to samples from dozens of businesses, including Casa Caña, Dumpling Daughter, Kowloon, Summer Shack, Sweet Basil, Tempo, and more. Pop by a few neighborhood establishments during the festival for specials as well, like $2 taco deals at Margaritas and $4 tiramisu at Gudios Trattoria.

On Saturday, Brockton-born musician Greg Fernandes will fulfill a long-held dream with the opening of the Rose Conservatory, a nonprofit music education center in the city. Attendees to the free event, which runs from noon to 4 p.m. will be able to enjoy live music, kid-friendly activities like balloon animals and face painting, plus food and drink from Southern Comfort Bar & Grill and Kwench Juice Cafe. Additional info for the event can be found on Eventbrite.