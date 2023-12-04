Events Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2024 in Boston Plan your night out with this sampling of parties and dinner specials across the city this Dec. 31. An aerial artist performing at the Liberty Hotel in Boston. Courtesy of Liberty Hotel

2024 is almost here, and the city offers so many ways to ring in the new year. Of course, there’s the classic First Night full of free live music and ice sculptures, but many area bars and restaurants are hosting New Year’s Eve bashes during the final hours of 2023. If you fancy a night out, check out the below list of parties and dinner specials taking place this New Year’s Eve — and don’t forget to catch the midnight fireworks in Boston Harbor.

Boston’s signature New Year’s Eve event for decades, First Night moves from its previous home in Copley Square to City Hall Plaza this year. The celebration will feature the classic ice sculptures and live music outdoors and at a handful of venues citywide, a parade from City Hall Plaza to Boston Common, followed by fireworks at 7 p.m., and pyrotechnics at City Hall Plaza at midnight.

Where to Party

Recently named the No. 1 hotel in Boston by Conde Nast Traveler, the Liberty Hotel will host a glitzy “Diamonds Are Forever” party on New Year’s Eve starting at 8 p.m. and featuring DJs, dancing, light bites, a photo booth, and live cirque performances from the Boston Circus Guild. Guests can also opt for dinner at Clink or table service for an additional cost. Tickets for the evening start at $110.

Night Shift’s Everett taproom is having a Super Mario Bros-themed party this New Year’s Eve starting at 8 p.m. The evening features Mario-themed cocktails alongside Night Shift’s typical brews, live music from Wario Speedwagon, gaming zones, and a Mario costume contest. There is no cover charge.

Davio’s in the Seaport is throwing a party starting at 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres, a raw bar, food stations, a DJ, a dance floor, and a cash bar, along with a fantastic view of the city’s midnight fireworks over the harbor. The cost is $250 per person.

Starting at 9 p.m., Nash Bar & Stage in the Theater District will host a “Cowgirl Bash.” The first floor will feature a DJ and the second floor will feature live music from the Eric Grant Band. There will be a limited number of bottle service tables for up to six people. The cost is $25 per person for the first floor only and $45 for both floors.

The French restaurant in Back Bay will host a “Heaven and Angels” party on New Year’s Eve starting at 10 p.m.. It will feature live music on the first floor, a DJ on the second, a midnight toast, and food for purchase. Tickets start at $10 per person for the first floor only, and $30 per person for the second floor.

The new food hall downtown hosts a Willy Wonka-themed New Year’s Eve bash in celebration of the new movie “Wonka,” hitting theaters on Dec. 15. The night will feature chocolate, dancing, and live dueling DJs. Tickets start at $75 per person.

Each of these Fenway spots hosts a New Year’s Eve bash for $20 per person. The evening features $500 cash prizes for the best dressed at each location. The theme is “Casino Royale” at Game On, “Aces Wild” at Bleacher Bar, “Great Gatsby” at Lansdowne Pub, and “Wild Wild West” at Loretta’s Last Call. A portion of all ticket sales will go to charity.

Where to Eat

Along with its New Year’s Eve bash, Davio’s in the Seaport is offering an indulgent four-course prix fixe menu on starting at 4 p.m. For $150 per person, the menu includes wagyu tortelloni, Maine lobster bisque, and filet mignon.

This South End spot serving Iberian fare will serve a family-style New Year’s Eve meal for $75 per person. Designed for the whole table to share, the menu features pan con tomate, octopus, and filet mignon.

This South End Venetian restaurant has planned a New Year’s Eve four-course prix fixe for $100 per person, or $75 for the vegetarian option. Each guest will also get a selection of cicchetti, Venetian-style small bites, before the meal.

The new Greek spot in the Seaport offers a prix fixe dinner for $140 per person. The evening features dishes like calamari, lamb chops, and baklava, along with a complimentary glass of champagne and a live DJ.

Each of Michael Serpa’s Back Bay seafood spots will offer a half bottle of champagne, a dozen oysters, and an ounce of caviar for $175 per person on New Year’s Eve. Seatings go until 10:30 p.m., and the full menu will also be available.

The Seaport farm-to-table spot has some lux menu additions for New Year’s Eve like a butter poached lobster and a dry aged duck breast from its New Hampshire farm. Throughout the holiday season the restaurant is also offering a caviar service and a shellfish platter.

The upscale spot inside the Boston Harbor Hotel offers a $120 prix fixe menu on New Year’s Eve that includes highlights like oysters Rockefeller and wagyu short rib, along with a champagne toast at midnight.

Where to Dance

For those looking to dance the night away, some places offering dancing include Rivas at The Gran for $75; Zoo Year’s Eve with Costa at Big Night Live for $50; Dirty Dek at Bijou for $70; Tony Clarke at Mémoire for $75; and HRLY at Empire for $60.