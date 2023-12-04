Events Willy Wonka takes over High Street Place Food Hall This New Year's Eve celebration, complete with giant lollipops, fizzy lifting drinks, and a candy bar, is pure imagination. The champagne cotton candy dress brings whimsical libations to guests during Willy Wonka Wonderland. Boston Circus Guild

Guests can grab their golden ticket and step into a night of whimsy and wonder as High Street Place Food Hall transforms into a Willy Wonka Wonderland for its grand New Year’s Eve celebration Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Usher in 2024 with a truly enchanting experience that envelopes guests in bright colors, sparkles, tulle, and plenty of flare. This magical evening is all about pure imagination — giant lollipops, oversized candies, and themed Wonka-inspired cocktails with edible cups, lifting fizz, and everlasting gobstoppers. There will be dozens of “scrumdiddlyumptious” delicacies to savor from High Street Place’s restaurants, along with an all-night candy buffet. Aerial dancers and magicians from the Boston Circus Guild will capture everyone’s attention with spellbinding entertainment, while the pulsating beats of Dueling DJs J-Wall and Ryan Brown will get guests out on the dance floor. Visitors can stop by the New Year’s Resolutions Glam Bar and choose a favorite lip shade or air-brush tattoo as expert makeup artists refresh the look before guests step into the photo booth to capture the night’s memories.



As midnight approaches, the hall will buzz with anticipation for the surprise countdown and complimentary toast to ring in the new year.

Tickets begin at $125, with VIP options available that include an exclusive area to relax, a unique midnight toast experience, and prime dance floor access. All guests must be 21+ to attend.