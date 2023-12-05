Events Satisfy your sweet tooth at the Chocolate Expo in Wilmington Chocolate vendors return to the Shriners Auditorium for a weekend of all things chocolatey. Chocolate covered strawberries at a past Chocolate Expo. Courtesy of Baum Image Group

The Chocolate Expo once again sets up shop at the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington this winter. On the last weekend in January, dozens of chocolate vendors come to town for two days of chocolate samples and family fun.

Vendors include artisan chocolatiers, old fashioned candy shops, and bakeries, along with some specialty producers of foods that pair well with chocolate, like wineries, distilleries, cideries, and cheesemakers. Geared towards “foodies,” the event offers samples from each vendor along with the chance to chat with the makers and purchase the product directly from them.

The expo will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 28. Timed entry tickets are available online for $20 per adult and $10 per child, while VIP tickets, which include early admission at 9:30 a.m., priority admission any time, and an insulated “Chocolate Fixes Everything” tote bag, cost $40 per person. Door tickets will be sold based on availability, and cost $30 for adults and $15 for children.

For more information, including a complete list of vendors and entertainment as the event approaches, head to thechocolateexpo.com.