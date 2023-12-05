Events Visit the Boston Wine & Food Festival The annual two-month festival returns to the Boston Harbor Hotel this winter. The annual festival features wine dinners, tastings, and seminars at the Boston Harbor Hotel through March. Courtesy of Boston Wine & Food Festival

The Boston Harbor Hotel once again welcomes some of the top names in winemaking for its 35th Annual Boston Wine & Food Festival, running this year from Jan. 12 through March 29. Over the span of two and a half months, the hotel hosts a long lineup of wine dinners, seminars, and themed receptions, all led by executive chef David Daniels and sommelier Nick Daddona.

The celebration, geared towards oenophiles, is the nation’s longest running food and wine festival.

Highlights of this year’s festival include the Grand Cru California wine reserve dinner, the Knights Bridge Winery dinner, the Women’s Gala winemaker dinner, and, special this year, the Domaine de la Romanée-Conti reserve dinner. Tickets to these events and more are currently on sale. Check out these and other events on this year’s schedule.

“We are excited to bring a diverse selection of wines and experiences to our attendees this year,” said Daniels, in a statement. “The 2024 festival lineup reflects the richness and variety of the global wine landscape.”

Boston Harbor Hotel offers a special room rate of $295 for festival attendees, subject to availability. A portion of proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Greater Boston Food Bank and Wine Unify.

For more information, visit boswineandfoodfestival.com.