Events 10 free things to do in Boston in January From ice skating to curling to winter walks, these activities don't cost a thing. Frog Pond ice skating is free for college students on Tuesday nights. Boston Common Frog Pond

With the season of giving behind us, chances are your bank account would like to take a break. Thankfully, embracing the beginning of 2024 doesn’t have to cost a fortune. When approaching the new year, the name of the game is remaining centered and calm, as you take in yoga, stroll around the city, and ice skate around an iconic pond — all without shelling out a dime. Here are 10 things to do in Boston for free this January.

Start the new year off by reminding yourself how amazing our city is. Behold Boston hosts free 2-hour walking tours with a costumed guide. The two-mile tour starts on Boston Common by the Park Street subway entrance, the first half of the tour is focused on architectural feats and the second half is packed with stories about Bostonians who overcame obstacles. Tours are held January 1, 2, 3, 5-10, and 15 at varying times. (1 Park St., Boston)

Every Tuesday during the winter ice skating season, the Boston Common Frog Pond hosts College Nights from 6-9 p.m. While most college students enjoy half-priced admission, there are special nights that offer free admission to students who attend certain schools. For example, free admission will be granted for Boston College students on Jan. 2, Babson College students on Jan. 9, Northeastern University students on Jan. 16, Bunker Hill Community College students on Jan. 23, and Harvard University students on Jan. 30. Students from dozens more colleges are eligible for free admission on those dates and those interested can view the complete schedule on the website. Students must show their college ID for free admission. (38 Beacon St., Boston)

Don the skates for a gentle yoga-inspired outdoor ice skating class at 401 Park. Not your traditional yoga class, IceFlow focuses on connecting the breath with movement while gliding along the ice. Stretch and flow with Elin Schran on Sunday mornings in January at 9 a.m. to music in a beautiful outdoor rink. This class is designed for adults of all skating abilities. If you don’t have your own, skates are available for rent. (401 Park Dr., Boston)

The North End Curling Club is hosting Learn To Curl on Saturdays in January through Feb. 24 from 2-4 p.m at Snowport. Students learn the basics of the sport and also practice by playing real games on Snowport’s iceless curling lanes. Attendees should wear warm, loose-fitting, comfortable clothing for the 30-minute lessons that are perfect for everyone from beginners to curlers who just need a few expert pointers to improve their game. (Harbor Way, Seaport Blvd., Boston)

In celebration of his eponymous day, the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute Concert presented by Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra’s (BYSO) Intensive Community Program is held on Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. During the concert, young musicians will perform classical and spiritual songs and distinguished leaders will present readings and make remarks about the civil rights hero. (1 Faneuil Hall Sq., Boston)

Learn about the history, culture, and traditional arts of Southern New England tribal communities during the presentation “Indigenous Traditions & Lifeways of Southern New England” by Silvermoon LaRose, a member of the Narragansett Tribe and the Assistant Director of the Tomaquag Museum in Rhode Island. LaRose will offer a first-person perspective during the event on Jan. 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (35 Harvard Ave., Hyde Park)

Experience a deeper level of meditation with the aid of sound and vibration, known as a sound bath. This hour-long event is the perfect relaxation exercise for after the hustling holiday season, beginning with a gentle breathing meditation that continues with a session that weaves together Himalayan singing bowls, gong, tuning forks, singing, and drumming. Bring your own yoga mat, a pillow, and a blanket to fully immerse yourself in the sonic experience, which studies have shown benefits the nervous system, decreases stress levels, and restores the body and mind. Registration is required for this event, which takes place Jan. 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. (Boston Public Library, 646 East Broadway, South Boston)

Search for wintering alcids, loons and sea ducks, shorebirds, and snowy owls during a winter walk with Mass Audubon on Jan. 27 from 8-10 a.m. Dress warmly and be prepared for winter precipitation, cold, and wind. After meeting in Sullivan’s Castle Island parking lot, you’ll start the approximate two-mile walk along paved and level paths to look for your feathered friends. (2080 William J Day Blvd., South Boston)

Are you getting married in 2024? Whether you’re just starting the planning or you’ve already made a few decisions, discover all things wedding, honeymoon, and home on display at the Great Bridal Expo on Jan. 28 from noon-3 p.m. Enjoy giveaways, prizes, live orchestra, DJs, and more. Guests can also sample catering options while exploring aisle after aisle of exhibits. (Westin Boston Seaport District, 425 Summer St., Boston)

Enjoy a concert by NEC Philharmonia and Hugh Wolff that includes Of Footprints and Light from “Helsinki Variations” (2019) by Finnish composer Lotta Wennäkoski, Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, op. 56 “Scottish” by Felix Mendelssohn; and a concerto performed by the winner of the Concerto Competition. The free concert takes place Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and requires a ticket. (Jordan Hall of the New England Conservatory, 290 Huntington Ave.,