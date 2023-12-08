Events How to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Boston Check out these arts and cultural happenings around town in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., many of which are free. The Embrace, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial sculpture that was unveiled on the Boston Common in January 2023. Lane Turner / The Boston Globe, File

As many businesses close Jan. 15 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including state and federal buildings and schools, arts and cultural institutions across Boston will offer programming such as concerts and free museum admission.

Civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spent formative time in Boston as he earned his Ph.D. at Boston University in systematic theology in 1955 and met his wife, Coretta. Last year, Boston Common received its first new monument in over 30 years with the installation of The Embrace, a tribute to King’s time in Boston.

Read on for things to do (that are mostly free) around Boston this MLK Day.

For the 22nd year, Citizens Bank is sponsoring free admission to the Museum of Fine Arts Boston. The MLK Day Open House grants free museum admission to anyone with a Massachusetts zip code, and tickets are available in person on a first come, first served basis. Exhibits on view at the MFA that day include Toshiko Takaezu: Shaping Abstraction, Marking Resilience: Indigenous North American Prints, Tender Loving Care, Tiny Treasures: The Magic of Miniatures, and Matthew Wong: The Realm of Appearances.

The Institute of Contemporary Art in the Seaport once again offers free admission on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Timed tickets are required and will be available 24 hours before the event. Exhibits on view at the ICA that day include works by Tammy Nguyen and Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora.

Boston Children’s Chorus performs “In the Name of Love,” its 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Concert at Boston Symphony Hall. This year’s show reflects on movements for equality across all different communities and the common threads they have, paying special tribute to Coretta Scott King and Bayard Rustin. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Zoo New England, which comprises the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and the Stone Zoo in Stoneham, once again offers free admission on MLK Day. The organization offers explainers on which animals you can expect to see (and not see) during winter visits on its website.

Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra performs its annual free MLK tribute concert on MLK Day. The show, which takes place in Faneuil Hall, is presented in collaboration with the Museum of African American History and features classical and spiritual pieces performed by BYSO’s young musicians along with remarks, readings, and spoken word from community leaders.

The oldest annual MLK Day celebration, the Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast, returns to Boston for the 54th year. This year’s breakfast, taking place at the Boston Convention Center at 9 a.m., is called “Keeping the Promise of Democracy” and uses Dr. King’s inspiring words to explore issues like affirmative action, civil rights, reproductive care, and protections for LGBTQ+ people. Tickets are currently on sale for $50 each.