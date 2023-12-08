Events Theater productions taking the stage across Boston this winter Plan your theater outings this December through March. "Annie" comes to the Boch Center Wang Theatre in February. Photo by Evan Zimmerman

The cold weather doesn’t have to mean months of hibernation this winter. Below, discover some of the top theater shows coming to town this season. Discover the can’t-miss productions touring at the Citizens Bank Opera House and the Emerson Colonial Theatre, along with what’s playing at smaller venues such as the Huntington Theatre and the American Repertory Theater’s Loeb Drama Center. Whether you’re into musicals, dramas, or dance, read on for more information about this winter’s theater productions across Boston.

Dec. 6 – Jan. 21

Based on the 2002 movie of the same name starring America Ferrera, the empowering new show performed by at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge by the American Repertory Theater runs through Jan. 21.

Jan. 16 – Feb. 4

Advertisement:

The glitzy 2001 movie comes to the Citizens Bank Opera House stage in Boston with a musical production that took home 10 Tonys in 2021.

Jan. 19 – 21

The Tony Award-winning musical that spotlights 1960s Baltimore plays five shows at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston this January.

Jan. 20 – March 3

This intimate, interactive show plays at the Huntington Theatre’s Maso Studio in Boston following sold out runs in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Paris.

Feb. 6 – 11

Everyone’s favorite orphan visits the Boch Center Wang Theatre for an eight-show run of this iconic musical this February.

Feb. 7 – 18

The circus troupe 7 Fingers returns to Boston’s Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre with a performance of “Duel Reality,” a show inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet.

Feb. 8 – March 10

Following high schoolers in Georgia as they study “The Crucible,” this play by the Huntington Theatre runs at the Calderwood Pavilion in Boston’s South End.

Feb. 13 – 18

The hilarious, nine-time Tony Award-winning musical comes to the Opera House this February for eight shows.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey brings “The Greatest Show on Earth” to Boston. – Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey

Feb. 16 – March 10

The world premiere of this new play by the American Repertory Theater takes place on Feb. 16 at the Loeb Drama Center.

Feb. 27 – March 3

Advertisement:

The iconic 1990 film is now a musical with an original score, playing eight shows at the Colonial Theatre this winter.

Feb 21 – 25

Disney on Ice’s “Magic in the Stars” brings an elaborate show with 56 characters in total to the TD Garden this February.

Feb 22 – March 3

Boston Ballet’s “Winter Experience” brings three short performances to the stage in one show — Mikko Nissinen’s “Raymonda,” Helen Pickett’s “Petal,” and “SISU.”

March 12 – 24

This new Tony Award-winning musical reimagines the music of Bob Dylan as it follows a group of travelers in 1930s Georgia.

March 14 – 24

Boston Ballet brings this classic fairy tale to Citizens Bank Opera House this March starring principal Chyrstyn Fentroy.

March 15 – 17

A musical based on the life and work of icon Cher, “The Cher Show” puts on five performances at the Wang Theatre this March.

March 28 – April 7

Iconic circus show “The Greatest Show on Earth” visits the Agganis Arena in Boston late this winter for a show featuring trapeze artists, musicians, acrobats, and bikers.