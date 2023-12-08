Events Where to meet and take photos with Santa this holiday season St. Nick is visiting shopping centers, restaurants, and more this month. "Santa in the City" is at the Prudential Center through Dec. 24. Courtesy of Prudential Center

Before Santa Claus delivers presents on Christmas Eve this year, he (and his helpers) will meet children and take photos throughout the region. Looking to take part in that classic tradition? Below, you’ll find over a dozen locations to meet and take photos with the big man this holiday season. He’ll be at his usual haunts, like the mall, along with a few special events throughout the area. Some of the events are even free.

First Priority Credit Union in East Boston

On Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon, Santa visits First Priority Credit Union in Eastie. Visitors can expect professional photos, a hot chocolate bar, and children’s activities.

Downtown Crossing in Boston

Now through Dec. 23, visit Santa in Downtown Crossing every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. Visiting with the big guy and taking your own pictures is free of charge.

Prudential Center in Boston

The Pru hosts “Santa in the City” every Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Christmas. Photo packages start at $30, and the event is located in Hynes Court across from Sweetgreen.

Sogno in Woburn

The Woburn Italian spot hosts a Santa brunch on Sunday, Dec. 10. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., book a brunch reservation to dine on Sogno’s brunch, lunch, or dinner options, while an on-site photographer captures photos of the little ones with Santa.

Hummingbird Books in Chestnut Hill

The kids section at Hummingbird Books in Chestnut Hill transforms into a pop-up toy shop for the holiday season, hosting a storytime with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 to 11 a.m. Tickets are $5 per family and proceeds go to the Brookline Food Pantry.

Simon Property Group malls in various locations

Santa returns to Simon mall properties in and around Boston for photo opportunities now through Christmas Eve. Most properties host a “Caring Santa” sensory-friendly private photo experience for children with special needs on the morning of Dec. 3 and reservations are encouraged. Click on each mall below for more detailed hours and to book reservations.

— Auburn Mall in Auburn

— Burlington Mall in Burlington

— Northshore Mall in Peabody

— Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua, N.H.

— South Shore Plaza in Braintree

— The Shops at Chestnut Hill in Chestnut Hill

Jordan’s Furniture Enchanted Village in Avon

The Enchanted Village returns to Jordan’s Furniture in Avon now through Christmas Eve from noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Also at Jordan’s this December find an indoor ice rink, 4D showings of The Polar Express, and visitors can play “reindeer games.”

ZooLights at the Stone Zoo in Stoneham

ZooLights in Stoneham offers a “Santa Experience” on select dates between now and Christmas. For an additional cost and with advanced registration, visitors can opt to meet with Santa, plus have hot chocolate and s’mores. Professional photos are available for purchase.

Bass Pro in Foxborough

All Bass Pro Shops, including the Patriot Place location, offer free printed 4×6 photos with Santa now through Christmas Eve. Reservations are required and can be made online, and kids can also put their Christmas list in Santa’s mailbox.