Here's the schedule for today's all-day block party downtown Returning to the office may be tough, but Wednesday's block party might make getting out of bed worth it. People sit in Dewey Square, along the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 8, 2016. (Photo by Carolyn Bick) Carolyn Bick for Boston.com

As the greenery reemerges, so does the city.

Wednesday’s Boston Blooms Block Party, the first of a series of summer programming across downtown Boston as part of Mayor Michelle Wu’s downtown revitalization plan, invites people to gather for a day filed with music, art, food and drinks.

Take a stroll down Summer Street today and take in the thousands of colorful balloons and fresh new spring plantings, welcoming life back to Downtown Crossing. Walk toward South Station and check out some of the live performances and food trucks in Dewey Square.

Until 10 a.m. there will be free coffee and goodies from the Dunkin’ Donuts mobile truck, live music from Fabiola Mendez and Dephrase and free desktop plant giveaways to brighten downtown offices.

Between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., enjoy performances by OrigiNation dance and JunkMusic, a street art mural creation by Street Theory, and plant giveaways by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and Downtown Boston Business Improvement District.

From 4 to 8 p.m., there is a pop-up beer garden hosted by Democracy brewing (21+ for entry); classic lawn and carnival games, selfie stations and photo booths; more plant giveaways; and a live musical performance by DJ WhySham, Couch and rapper Ooompa. Attendees can also enter to win Blue Man Group and Ain’t Too Proud tickets from ArtsBoston.

“As we plan for our long-term economic recovery, bringing people back together in person will help our small businesses, restaurants, and arts and culture scene grow,” Wu said in a press release. “I am grateful to all of our partners for working to ensure that Downtown remains a vibrant and inclusive destination and encourage everyone to stop by the Boston Blooms Block Party.”

Boston Blooms is presented together with the mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture and the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy.