Local Here’s how to take part in Mayor Wu’s inauguration block party today The festivities begin at 11 a.m. Mayor Michelle Wu. Charles Krupa/AP Photo

Mayor Michelle Wu will finally celebrate her inauguration Thursday after delaying the festivities due to COVID-19 concerns – and the whole city is invited to join in.

Wu, who was sworn into office Nov. 16, 2021 and is the first woman and first person of color to be elected to lead the city of Boston, invites residents of all ages to attend a summer block party featuring “family friendly activities, food, and musical performances,” according to the event post.

“I’m thrilled to finally mark our inauguration in the community as the school year comes to a close and Boston gets ready for summer,” Wu said in a statement to the State House News Service. “Our administration is focused on making Boston a city for everyone, so this summer block party will celebrate the limitless possibility of what we can achieve together.”

The event, “Celebrating Boston’s Possibility,” will take place in City Hall Plaza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending can register here.