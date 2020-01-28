The complete 2020 Boston Calling lineup is here
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, and Rage Against the Machine will headline the 11th edition of the music festival.
The 2020 Boston Calling lineup is here, and organizers are emphasizing ’90s alternative rock in a big way for this year’s slate, most of all with its trio of headliners.
Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, three of the biggest rock acts of the era, will headline this year’s festival, which will be held at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston from May 22 to 24.
Both Foo Fighters, who play Friday, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, who close the festival on Sunday, were previously announced as headliners back in November, while Consequence of Sound first reported earlier this month that the recently reunited Rage Against the Machine, who plays Saturday, will be the third headliner.
Other high-profile names among the 60-plus acts scheduled to perform include roots rock singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit, hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, English rockers The 1975, and singer-songwriter Brittany Howard, who first played Boston Calling in 2015 with her group Alabama Shakes.
“I clearly remember the last time I played Boston Calling, it was an incredible night…there was a blood moon in the sky! The energy was electric and we had a blast,” Howard said in a press release. “There was even a marriage proposal on stage! It was pretty incredible; I always love playing Boston and look forward to returning to such a fun festival in a great city.”
As in previous years, the Boston Calling lineup features a number of acts with local and regional ties, including rock band Dinosaur Jr., who were founded in Amherst and fit right in with the ’90s alt-rock vibe of the headliners. Also repping the local scene at the festival are Boston-based MC Cliff Notez, Lowell rockers PVRIS, industrial hip-hop crew Camp Blood, and longtime Boston rockers The Sheila Divine. The festival’s arena lineup also features a lineup of 12 local DJs and 19 area comedians.
According to a festival press release, a limited number of 3-Day General Admission ($399.99), VIP Passes ($949.99), and Platinum Passes ($1,999.99) are on sale now at bostoncalling.com. Single day tickets will be available starting Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. A “very limited” number of Tier 1 single day tickets will be available for the GA ($149.99), VIP ($349.99), and Platinum ($749.99) levels. Once Tier 1 tickets sell out, Tier 2 pricing will go into effect for GA ($159.99), VIP ($399.99), and Platinum ($799.99).
Check out the full Boston Calling 2020 lineup below. Set times will be announced at a later date.
Friday May 22, 2020
Foo Fighters
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Brittany Howard
Noname
The Struts
Sharon Van Etten
PUP
Andrew W.K.
Iann Dior
The Districts
Brutus
Pony Bradshaw
The Sheila Divine
DJs
Liz Ladoux
DJ Knife & DJ Joshua Carl
Bearly Yvng (Big Bear & YVNG PAVL)
DJ Ryan Brown
Comedians
Alingon Mitra
Will Smalley
Sam Ike
Emily Ruskowski
Shawn Carter
Drew Dunn
Katie Que
Saturday May 23, 2020
Rage Against The Machine
Run The Jewels
Banks
Koffee
Pink Sweat$
Dave
Orville Peck
RJD2
Jay Som
Girl in Red
Phony Ppl
Dreamers
Camp Blood
DJs
DJ Frank White
BREK.ONE
DJ J-Wall
DJ Guru Sanaal
Comedians
Orlando Baxter
Andrew Mayer
Al Park
Katlin McFee
Peter Martin
J Smitty
Sunday May 24, 2020
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The 1975
Liam Gallagher
Angels & Airwaves
LP
Phoebe Bridgers
Dinosaur Jr.
PVRIS
Beabadoobee
Jack Harlow
Mew
Djo
Cliff Notez
DJs
DJ 7L
DJ RM
ReaL P
DJ Slick Vick
Comedians
Lamont Price
Hanna Evensen
Sean Sullivan
Jason Cordova
Will Noonan
Tooky Kavanagh
