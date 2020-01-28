Music The complete 2020 Boston Calling lineup is here Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, and Rage Against the Machine will headline the 11th edition of the music festival. The Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline the 2020 Boston Calling music festival along with Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine. Boston Calling

The 2020 Boston Calling lineup is here, and organizers are emphasizing ’90s alternative rock in a big way for this year’s slate, most of all with its trio of headliners.

Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, three of the biggest rock acts of the era, will headline this year’s festival, which will be held at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston from May 22 to 24.

Both Foo Fighters, who play Friday, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, who close the festival on Sunday, were previously announced as headliners back in November, while Consequence of Sound first reported earlier this month that the recently reunited Rage Against the Machine, who plays Saturday, will be the third headliner.

Other high-profile names among the 60-plus acts scheduled to perform include roots rock singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit, hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, English rockers The 1975, and singer-songwriter Brittany Howard, who first played Boston Calling in 2015 with her group Alabama Shakes.

“I clearly remember the last time I played Boston Calling, it was an incredible night…there was a blood moon in the sky! The energy was electric and we had a blast,” Howard said in a press release. “There was even a marriage proposal on stage! It was pretty incredible; I always love playing Boston and look forward to returning to such a fun festival in a great city.”

As in previous years, the Boston Calling lineup features a number of acts with local and regional ties, including rock band Dinosaur Jr., who were founded in Amherst and fit right in with the ’90s alt-rock vibe of the headliners. Also repping the local scene at the festival are Boston-based MC Cliff Notez, Lowell rockers PVRIS, industrial hip-hop crew Camp Blood, and longtime Boston rockers The Sheila Divine. The festival’s arena lineup also features a lineup of 12 local DJs and 19 area comedians.

According to a festival press release, a limited number of 3-Day General Admission ($399.99), VIP Passes ($949.99), and Platinum Passes ($1,999.99) are on sale now at bostoncalling.com . Single day tickets will be available starting Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. A “very limited” number of Tier 1 single day tickets will be available for the GA ($149.99), VIP ($349.99), and Platinum ($749.99) levels. Once Tier 1 tickets sell out, Tier 2 pricing will go into effect for GA ($159.99), VIP ($399.99), and Platinum ($799.99).

Check out the full Boston Calling 2020 lineup below. Set times will be announced at a later date.

Friday May 22, 2020

Foo Fighters

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Brittany Howard

Noname

The Struts

Sharon Van Etten

PUP

Andrew W.K.

Iann Dior

The Districts

Brutus

Pony Bradshaw

The Sheila Divine

DJs

Liz Ladoux

DJ Knife & DJ Joshua Carl

Bearly Yvng (Big Bear & YVNG PAVL)

DJ Ryan Brown

Comedians

Alingon Mitra

Will Smalley

Sam Ike

Emily Ruskowski

Shawn Carter

Drew Dunn

Katie Que

Saturday May 23, 2020

Rage Against The Machine

Run The Jewels

Banks

Koffee

Pink Sweat$

Dave

Orville Peck

RJD2

Jay Som

Girl in Red

Phony Ppl

Dreamers

Camp Blood

DJs

DJ Frank White

BREK.ONE

DJ J-Wall

DJ Guru Sanaal

Comedians

Orlando Baxter

Andrew Mayer

Al Park

Katlin McFee

Peter Martin

J Smitty

Sunday May 24, 2020

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The 1975

Liam Gallagher

Angels & Airwaves

LP

Phoebe Bridgers

Dinosaur Jr.

PVRIS

Beabadoobee

Jack Harlow

Mew

Djo

Cliff Notez

DJs

DJ 7L

DJ RM

ReaL P

DJ Slick Vick

Comedians

Lamont Price

Hanna Evensen

Sean Sullivan

Jason Cordova

Will Noonan

Tooky Kavanagh