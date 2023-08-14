Music PHOTOS: Boston celebrates hip-hop’s 50th birthday Local hip-hop group STL GLD and the City of Boston put on a festival in honor of the genre’s 50th anniversary. City Hall Plaza filled with festival-goers Saturday for GLD FSTVL, a celebration of fifty years of hip-hop. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

City Hall Plaza filled with hip-hop lovers on Saturday for a free, public festival celebrating the genre’s 50th birthday.

Organized by Boston-based hip-hop group STL GLD and the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, GLD FSTVL (pronounced “gold festival”) was headlined by nationally-touring acts EarthGang and Dead Prez. But the rest of the performers were local: STL GLD was joined on the mainstage by Oompa (from Roxbury), Van Buren Records (Brockton), Latrell James, Billy Dean Thomas, kei (all from Boston), and the Cambridge Community Center’s youth program The Hip Hop Transformation.

Four local DJs — DJ E DUBBLE, DJ WhySham, DJ Slipwax, and DJ Bobby Bangers — also performed.

The newly-renovated City Hall Plaza was the backdrop for GLD FSTVL, which the organizers hope will become an annual event. Around the plaza, festival-goers danced, lined up for food truck fares, and shopped for art and jewelry from local vendors, the Boston Globe reported. It was the first-annual hip-hop festival in Boston, and hopefully not the last, organizers said.

During their sets, performers shouted out Boston — “the city that we run — and can hardly afford to live in!” as the rapper Oompa proclaimed it during her set. “Thank you for showing people what can be done,” Moe Pope of STL GLD told the crowd during his group’s set.

Here’s what the festival looked like.

The Atlanta-based rap duo EarthGang performs at the GLD FSTVL held at City Hall Plaza in Boston. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

EarthGang performs at GLD FSTVL, a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

Fans cheer for EarthGang at the GLD FSTVL. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

Christopher Talken, of the Boston hip-hip group STL GLD, performs in front of City Hall. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

Moe Pope of STL GLD performs at the GLD FSTVL. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

Young fans watch the rap group STL GLD perform. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

Boston rapper Oompa poses for a portrait backstage. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

Boston Rapper Latrell James performs at the GLD FSTVL. (Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe)

Haven Mazeroll, left, and Daquan Pendarvis, right, both friends of Latrell, cheer him on as he performs. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

Boston rapper kei performs at the GLD FSTVL. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

Simone Nelson dances with her eight month old son Graysun Nelson at the GLD FSTVL. Nelson is the rapper kei’s sister. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

LaMar Harris dances to the music at the GLD FSTVL. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe