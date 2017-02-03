A roundup of Super Bowl parties in Houston for traveling Patriots fans

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, passes the AFC Championship trophy to quarterback Tom Brady after winning the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. At left is team owner Robert Kraft. The Patriots defeated the the Steelers 36-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, passes the AFC Championship trophy to quarterback Tom Brady after winning the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. –The Associated Press
By
3:02 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

For New England fans traveling to Houston for the Super Bowl, here’s a look at some of the official parties leading up to Sunday’s big game.

VIP Meet and Greet Party

This meet-and-greet event at a secluded five-acre golf course includes celebrity guest appearances, a buffet, drinks and giveaways. It kicks off with a champagne hour, followed by a red carpet event. (8 p.m.; Feb. 3 @ Hermann Park Golf Course; 2155 N MacGregor Way; $40)

Super Bowl Breakfast

At this breakfast that doubles as an award ceremony, attendees can watch the presentation of the NFL’s Bart Starr Award, given for “outstanding character, integrity and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community.” Celebrity guests will include NFL luminaries like Tony Dungy. (8 a.m.; Feb. 4 @ Marriott Marquis Houston; $200 and up)

Taste of the NFL

Advertisement

This charity event features a chef from each NFL city serving their signature dishes alongside a current or former professional football player. Guests can sample from more than 35 food stations and meet and mingle with celebrities to raise money for food banks, including the Greater Boston Food Bank, this Super Bowl party is all for a good cause. There will also be a performance by The Band Perry. (7 p.m., Feb. 4 @ The University of Houston; $700 and up, VIP tickets sold out)

Texas-Size Pre-Super Bowl Party

Hosted by actor Morris Chestnut, this Super Bowl throw-down will feature great food and music, not to mention alcohol. (7 p.m.; Feb. 4 @ DoubleTree Houston; $175 and up)

Leather & Laces

Hosted by Dorchester-born Donnie Wahlburg and wife Jenny McCarthy — with appearances by Victoria’s Secret Angels Adriana Lima and Sara Sampaio, among other well-known faces — this Super Bowl party will be packed with celebrities. It will feature food from Del Frisco’s, alcohol sponsored by Grey Goose and more. (9 p.m., Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 @ Hughes Manor; $325 and up)

NFL Alumni Official Game Day Brunch

Before kick off on Sunday, the NFL has tied-up with Del Frisco’s Steakhouse for a brunch that will let fans rub shoulders with NFL legends Marcellus Wiley and Ron Jaworski. The event will feature game analysis from NFL legends and personalities, stories from past Super Bowls and autograph sessions. (11 a.m., Feb. 5 @ Del Frisco’s – Westheimer; $500)

2017 Players Tailgate

Advertisement

This epic tailgate will feature more than 25 NFL player appearances and food from top chefs including host Guy Fieri. The food includes a mac n’ cheese bar, tacos, barbecue and an abundance of alcoholic options. (12 p.m., Feb. 5 @ Mike Calvert Toyota; $699)

Tailgate 51

A stone’s throw from NRG Stadium, this ultimate official NFL tailgate will be serving a complete Texan buffet and an open bar with premium alcohol. Hosted by former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Champion Daryl “Moose” Johnston, the party will also have live entertainment. (12:30 p.m., Feb. 5 @ Crown Plaza NRG Stadium Hotel; $450)

TOPICS: New England Patriots Super Bowl NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Head of the Charles.
Events
The 2016 Head of the Charles, by the numbers October 20, 2016 | 2:44 PM
Michael Phelps and Mayor Marty Walsh before the run this morning.
Events
See photos of Michael Phelps running along the Charles River October 18, 2016 | 2:36 PM
Food
This is what a giant cranberry harvest looks like October 8, 2016 | 1:37 PM
Guests at Harpoon Brewery's Octoberfest.
Lifestyle
10 things to do in Boston this weekend September 29, 2016 | 5:00 AM
A view of the MIT Media Lab.
Technology
Watch live: HUBweek panel on economic opportunity and tech September 27, 2016 | 10:01 AM
Fenway Park played host to Illuminus, a nighttime arts festival, as part of HUBWeek 2015.
Technology
10 HUBweek events that you don’t want to miss September 20, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend August 18, 2016 | 5:00 AM
8-11-2016 Boston, Mass. Over 800 guests attended Bostinno's Boston Fest biggest bash of the summer held at the Seaport World Trade Center. L. to R. are Nick Naraghi of Boston and Emily Iverson of Boston. Photo by bill brett for boston.com
Events
Party pics: BostInno BostonFest and An Irish Night on Cape Cod August 14, 2016 | 10:02 PM
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend August 4, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Events
Party pics: Buchholz Bowl and the Tanglewood Gala July 11, 2016 | 11:33 PM
6-28-2016 Boston, Mass. Over 250 guests attended Dogs on Deck at Fenway Park guests and their canine companions enjoy and food and drinks, proceeds benefit MSPCA- Angel. L. to R. are Claudine and George Lewis his son George aznd Alice Rossiter all from Boston. Photo by Bill Brett for boston.com
Events
Party Pics: Dogs on Deck and Gavin Foundation July 3, 2016 | 7:01 PM
Gronk
Events
Party pics: Summer Solstice Party and Scholar Athletes Gala June 27, 2016 | 9:01 PM
image
Health
Facebook Live: Join in rooftop yoga with Rebecca Pacheco June 27, 2016 | 9:18 AM
More than 100 people attended the National Kidney Foundation's Golf Classic fundraiser tournament Tuesday at the Boston Golf Club in Hingham. (Left to right) Braden Golub of Boston, Nii Amaah of Boston, and Matt Gioretti of Bellerica.
Events
Party pics: A charity golf event for the National Kidney Foundation June 20, 2016 | 7:01 PM
6-11-2016 Boston, Mass, Over 750 guests attended the 9th Annual Beach Ball Gala Camp Harbor View held at the Black Falcon Warehouse in South Boston, the event raised over 6 million. L. to R. are Chris and Marie Bohane with Kerrie and Jim Coughlin all from Hingham. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party pics: Beach Ball and the There's No Place Like Home awards gala June 13, 2016 | 6:33 PM
Tom Brady at the Kelley for Ellie fashion show fundraiser.
Events
Party pics: Brady makes a surprise appearance at a fashion show June 6, 2016 | 10:56 PM
5-24-2016 Boston, Mass. Over 1,000 guests attended Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center held at the Western Waterfront Boston Hotel, to celebrate The One Hundred Everyday Amazing. L. to R. are Dr. Peter Slavin, President of Mass. General Hospital, New England Patriots Nate Solder, Quincy Jones, Comedian and star of Upcoming HBO SPECIAL and Dr. David Ryan,Director of Mass. General Cancer Center. Photo by Bill Brett for boston.com
Events
Party pics: Mass. General gala and Liquid Art House fashion show May 29, 2016 | 5:46 PM
image
Events
Party pics: Haymakers for Hope's boxing benefit May 22, 2016 | 3:02 PM
5-12-2016 Cambridge, Mass. Over 550 guests attended Jumpstart Scribbles to Novels held at the Royal Sonaster Boston Hotel, a philanthropic benefit celebrating the power of the written work. L. to R. are Amelia Gorman of West Roxbury and Colleen Mason of Quincy. Photo by Bill Brett for boston.com
Events
Party pics: New England Women's Leadership dinner, Jumpstart benefit May 15, 2016 | 2:24 PM
October 5: As a part of HUBweek, New Balance sponsored Pilates in the Park, during which locals participated in group exercise in Copley Square.
Lifestyle
5 unique fitness events happening in May and June May 14, 2016 | 5:00 AM
5-3-2016 Boston, Mass. Over 1,000 guests attended Heading Home Housewarming Gala held at the Castle at Park Plaza. L. to R. are Sadie Holdridge of Boston and Emmett Maguire of South Boston. Photo by Bill Brett for boston. com
Events
Party pics: Heading Home gala and Crossroads Urban Campfire May 8, 2016 | 2:37 PM
4-30-2016 Boston, Mass Over 500 guests attended the Harvard Club celebrating the opening of the newly renovated facility. L. to R. are Tracy Bjelland of Minneapolis and her mother Teresita Alvare of Oslo, Norway. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party pics: Massachusetts Bar Association, Artist for Humanity, Harvard Club, and Catholic Charities spring reception May 1, 2016 | 10:02 PM
09/19/11 - Boston, MA - Huntington Avenue - This is the recently redone Mass Art student union at the corner of Huntington Avenue and Longwood Avenue. The Massachusetts College of Art is undergoing an ambitious 4-stage expansion project beginning with the student union (which is complete), then to the student residence tower (under construction) and then onto the Center for Design and Media (to commence next summer) and finally the Professional Galleries. Story by Casey Ross/Globe Staff. Dina Rudick/Globe Staff.
Arts
Here are some of the things you can buy at MassArt's annual spring sale April 30, 2016 | 10:45 AM
image
Entertainment
Scenes from PAX East 2016 in Boston April 24, 2016 | 6:36 PM