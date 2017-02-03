A roundup of Super Bowl parties in Houston for traveling Patriots fans

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

For New England fans traveling to Houston for the Super Bowl, here’s a look at some of the official parties leading up to Sunday’s big game.

This meet-and-greet event at a secluded five-acre golf course includes celebrity guest appearances, a buffet, drinks and giveaways. It kicks off with a champagne hour, followed by a red carpet event. (8 p.m.; Feb. 3 @ Hermann Park Golf Course; 2155 N MacGregor Way; $40)

At this breakfast that doubles as an award ceremony, attendees can watch the presentation of the NFL’s Bart Starr Award, given for “outstanding character, integrity and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community.” Celebrity guests will include NFL luminaries like Tony Dungy. (8 a.m.; Feb. 4 @ Marriott Marquis Houston; $200 and up)

This charity event features a chef from each NFL city serving their signature dishes alongside a current or former professional football player. Guests can sample from more than 35 food stations and meet and mingle with celebrities to raise money for food banks, including the Greater Boston Food Bank, this Super Bowl party is all for a good cause. There will also be a performance by The Band Perry. (7 p.m., Feb. 4 @ The University of Houston; $700 and up, VIP tickets sold out)

Hosted by actor Morris Chestnut, this Super Bowl throw-down will feature great food and music, not to mention alcohol. (7 p.m.; Feb. 4 @ DoubleTree Houston; $175 and up)

Hosted by Dorchester-born Donnie Wahlburg and wife Jenny McCarthy — with appearances by Victoria’s Secret Angels Adriana Lima and Sara Sampaio, among other well-known faces — this Super Bowl party will be packed with celebrities. It will feature food from Del Frisco’s, alcohol sponsored by Grey Goose and more. (9 p.m., Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 @ Hughes Manor; $325 and up)

Before kick off on Sunday, the NFL has tied-up with Del Frisco’s Steakhouse for a brunch that will let fans rub shoulders with NFL legends Marcellus Wiley and Ron Jaworski. The event will feature game analysis from NFL legends and personalities, stories from past Super Bowls and autograph sessions. (11 a.m., Feb. 5 @ Del Frisco’s – Westheimer; $500)

This epic tailgate will feature more than 25 NFL player appearances and food from top chefs including host Guy Fieri. The food includes a mac n’ cheese bar, tacos, barbecue and an abundance of alcoholic options. (12 p.m., Feb. 5 @ Mike Calvert Toyota; $699)

A stone’s throw from NRG Stadium, this ultimate official NFL tailgate will be serving a complete Texan buffet and an open bar with premium alcohol. Hosted by former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Champion Daryl “Moose” Johnston, the party will also have live entertainment. (12:30 p.m., Feb. 5 @ Crown Plaza NRG Stadium Hotel; $450)