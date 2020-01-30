A ‘hardcore’ adventure sports festival will debut in the White Mountains

The festival will bring "exhilarating events and hardcore outdoor recreation" to New Hampshire.

Hiking on Mount Washington.
A hiker on Mount Washington. –Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 30, 2020

New Hampshire’s White Mountains will be the setting for what’s being billed as “New England’s first adventure sports festival.”

White Mountain Outdoor Fest, taking place from June 4 to 7 in the Mount Washington Valley, will bring “exhilarating events and hardcore outdoor recreation that will inspire, invigorate, and elevate athletes young and old and beginners to experienced,” the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce wrote in a press release.

The festival includes competitive and non-competitive events in trail running, mountain biking, kayaking, canoeing, guided hikes, and more. Participants can also spend time at a “Gear Village” at Cranmore Mountain in North Conway, N.H., where more than 50 outdoor recreation vendors will showcase their latest in outdoor sports. There will be demos, music, food, and educational talks, too.

“The festival seeks to honor the White Mountains trails and scenery by teaching respect and conservation for outdoor enthusiasts seeking to recreate within them,” the chamber wrote.

Highlights include a kick-off party at Sea Dog Brewing Company in North Conway, N.H., where attendees can register for upcoming events; an introduction to mountain running at Black Mountain in Jackson, N.H.; a 15-mile road/trail race “up, over, and down the 3,478-foot summit” of the iconic Mount Chocorua in Albany, N.H.; and guided mountain biking rides that will “highlight some of the most scenic and interesting terrain of New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Valley,” according to the chamber.

The festival will conclude with a free concert at Cranmore Mountain on June 6, followed by the annual Cranmore Mountain Race on June 7.

“Known as one of the oldest mountain races in the Northeast, the Cranmore Mountain Race offers runners of all levels the thrill of racing up and down the ski trails of Cranmore Mountain,” the chamber wrote.

