Travel Watch drone footage of the massive Ice Castles being built in N.H. The winter wonderland will open in early January, weather permitting. Ice Castles in North Woodstock in 2019. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File Photo

Artisans are hard at work constructing Ice Castles in Woodstock, N.H., the 20 million pound ice attraction that draws tens of thousands of visitors each winter.

The New Hampshire location will open in early January, weather permitting, according to organizers.

Workers are harvesting and hand-placing up to 10,000 icicles per day while building the Instagrammable winter wonderland, which includes caverns, tunnels, slides, crawl spaces, ice thrones, and color-changing LED lights.

Visitors can also enjoy a Mystic Forest Light Walk, snow tubing hill, and horse-drawn sleigh rides on the multi-acre site. New this year: an ice sculpture garden and illuminated winter fairy village.

Advertisement:

A limited number of priority booking vouchers went on sale Monday at icecastles.com/new-hampshire.

There are four other Ice Castles locations in the U.S.: Midway, Utah; New Brighton, Minn.; Lake George, N.Y.; and Lake Geneva, Wis.

The following drone footage shows this year’s New Hampshire location being built: