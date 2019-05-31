Taste more than 100 sour and wild beers at this festival

High-carbonated Belgian Saisons, cloudy Leipzig Goses, and more funky beers are coming to Boston — 119 and counting, to be exact.

On June 14 and 15, Massachusetts-based beer guide BeerAdvocate will put on Funk Boston: A Wild & Sour Beer Fest in the South End. More than 35 independent craft brewers hailing from Quebec to California will be showing off their funky creations. New England brewers currently account for 16 of the booths, including Allagash Brewing Company, Cambridge Brewing Company, and Fiddlehead Brewing Company. Festival presenter Dogfish Head Brewery will also be showing off four beers, including its SeaQuench Ale.

The weekend is divided into three 3.5-hour sessions. VIP tickets are sold out, but $65 general admission tickets are still available online. These include beer samples, a tasting cup, and a printed festival guide while supplies last. Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen, Jaju Pierogi, and Waffle Cabin will be onsite serving up grub for an additional cost.

Advertisement

FUNK Boston: A Wild & Sour Beer Fest; June 14 – 15, various times; Cyclorama, South End; $65; 21+