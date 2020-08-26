Old Planters teamed up with Kevin Youkilis on a Pete Frates-inspired beer

Old Planters Brewing co-founder Matt Sullivan grew up across the street from Pete and Andrew Frates in Beverly. Brewery co-founder Ben Garry, friends with Sullivan since high school, grew up in Beverly, too

“We’re townies,” Sullivan told me in 2017, in a story about Old Planters’ first beer release.

When Old Planters opened a tap room in 2019, the Frates brothers were on hand to celebrate.

“Pete was there opening night,” Andrew Frates wrote in a blog post on Old Planters’ website this week. “Lifelong friendships with the Old Planters Crew make it a favorite of ours.”

The Frates brothers are known to Bostonians and sports fans for their tireless work supporting research in search of a cure and treatments for ALS. Pete Frates died last December after his very public eight-year battle with the disease. Through the Ice Bucket Challenge and other initiatives, the former Boston College baseball player helped raised millions of dollars to fight it.

Advertisement

The Frates family has long maintained a strong relationship with the Red Sox. Frates’s former coach at BC, Mike Gambino, used to room with the Red Sox’ Kevin Youkilis when both were in the team’s minor league system with the Portland Sea Dogs. Since retiring from baseball, Youkilis has teamed up with his brother, Scott, to open Loma Brewing in Los Gatos, California.

It’s that Red Sox connection that has inspired a new beer release between Loma Brewing and Old Planters. Swing Oil, a hazy triple IPA, was brewed as a collaboration between the bi-coastal breweries.

Swing Oil plays on Frates’s No. 3 jersey number, and features three grains (2 Row, Wheat, and Golden Oats) and three hops (Sabro, Mosaic, and Idaho 7). One dollar from the sale of each four-pack goes to Ales for ALS. One dollar goes to the Frates Family Foundation.

Old Planters’ version of Swing Oil is available now for online ordering and curbside pickup. Loma’s version will be released on Sept. 8.