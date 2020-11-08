Tree House Brewing is also adding a new location in western Mass.

News of the popular brewery's expansion just keeps on coming.

Tree House Brewing retail associate Delaney Parke fills an order for a customer at the brewery in Charlton, Massachusetts on January 4, 2019.
A Tree House Brewing retail associate fills an order for a customer at the brewery in Charlton in early 2019. –Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe
By
November 8, 2020 | 4:09 PM

Tree House Brewing, which recently announced its summertime expansion onto Cape Cod, has more good news on tap: The brewery also unveiled plans to open a location in Deerfield in 2021.

At 100,000 square feet, the expansive western Massachusetts location will have outdoor and indoor spaces, including an atrium “complete with a sea of live plants in a flood of natural light.” The new brewery is expected to open as an “on the fly” taproom by mid-winter 2021 and then as an onsite location in the summer of 2021, pending the status of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Charlton-based brewing company, which was founded in 2015, elaborated on its plans in a statement:

“This location, in beautiful Deerfield, just south of Vermont and mere seconds from Interstate 91, occupies an impressively beautiful western Massachusetts pastoral landscape in the shadow of the famous and well-traveled Mt. Sugarloaf State Reservation. With over 300 parking spots and 100,000 square feet of building set on 50 wooded and secluded acres, we cannot fathom a more ideal location to extend our roots to. … The property is situated in a region that contains the most popular outdoor recreation sites in the state. Many of you reading are likely familiar with this building already; for those of you who are not, we cannot wait for you to see it along with the property — you are going to love it.”

Last week, the brewery teased 2021 as “something to behold” when announcing plans to open its Cape Cod outpost in Sandwich next summer.

