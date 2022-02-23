Beer Lamplighter Brewing Co. officially opens its second taproom this weekend New England IPAs, right this way. A flight of beer and coffee at Lamplighter in Cambridge. Photo provided by Lamplighter Brewing Co.

Lamplighter Brewing will officially welcome patrons to a brand-new taproom, located just steps from the Lechmere MBTA stop.

It’s the second location of the brewery, which is known for its hazy New England IPAs and colorful can art. The new location, called Lamplighter Brewing CX, features a taproom, event space, a retail counter, merch, to-go beer, and take-home cheese boards. Although the retail counter has already been open, the taproom celebrates its grand opening on Friday.

“Lamplighter is all about creating unique beers and great experiences. In looking for our second location, we wanted to be in a community that shares our creative spirit,” co-founder Cayla Marvil said in a statement.

Lamplighter CX is part of The Shed at Cambridge Crossing in Kendall Square. It has over 6,000 square feet of taproom and production space, and joins The Lexington, Geppetto, and Café Beatrice by local restaurateur Will Gilson in the complex.

“We first announced our CX location in January 2020 with very little idea of what the next two years would hold,” Lamplighter wrote in an Instagram post. “But, after a lot of ups, downs, and a whole pandemic, we’re so thrilled to finally be able to open our second space. We can’t wait to share it with you!”

Lamplighter CX, 110 North First St., Cambridge. The taproom is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Thursdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to midnight. The retail counter is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and is open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.