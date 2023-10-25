Beer Here’s the latest Boston-area beer news From an exclusive Narragansett lager for the new Eastern Standard in Fenway to getting Cape Cod beer off Cape. Eastern Standard has partnered with Rhode Island's Narragansett Beer to create ES Pilsner, a specialty "Bohemian" lager brewed exclusively for the restaurant.





A new Narragansett beer at a new Eastern Standard

There was no better feeling than getting a seat at the bar at Eastern Standard in Kenmore Square right after a Red Sox game.

Inside was an oasis from the hustle and bustle of the ballpark, an exit ramp from the mad rush to the T. And yet here also was a big, vibrant room where everyone was dressed better than you were and the steak frites were perfect. Sometimes, if you asked on the right night, the bartender would pull a can of Heady Topper out of the low-rise fridge.

After closing in 2021, Eastern Standard reopened at a new location in the Fenway on Oct. 12. And while there’s sure to be much fanfare about the new space and new menu, we’re here now about the beer.

Advertisement:

Eastern Standard has partnered with Rhode Island’s Narragansett Beer to create ES Pilsner, a specialty “Bohemian” lager brewed exclusively for the restaurant.

“Known for their straw golden color and creamy thick head, Bohemian pilsners are delicate and easy-drinking beers while remaining incredibly complex,” says Narragansett head brewer Lee Lord.

The beer’s flavors (think biscuits and a touch of spice) and finish (clean and crisp) make it a fine match for dishes like shellfish and steak tartare. Even Gansett’s traditional lager has always played up in upscale places, says CEO Mark Hellendrung, citing its presence at establishments like Eventide in Portland, Maine, and Castle Hill in Newport.

Eastern Standard’s owner, Garrett Harker, highlighted some elements of the new space that are different from the old, including two additional seats at the bar and a view of Fenway Park from the outdoor patio.

“We merged signature elements of the original Eastern Standard with the new to create a space that will stand the test of time,” says Harker.

Narragansett’s new ES Pilsner is available at the restaurant on draft, as well as in cans to go.

Cape Cod Beer expands into Eastern Mass.

Hyannis staple Cape Cod Beer has signed an agreement to distribute its beer beyond the Cape.

Advertisement:

Cape Cod Beer will partner with Plymouth’s Mayflower Brewing Co. to bring beers like Cape Cod Blonde, Red, and IPA to towns east of Worcester, from Massachusetts’ South Coast to the New Hampshire border. Previously, the nearly 20-year-old Cape brewery only self-distributed within a 50-mile radius of Hyannis.

“Over the years, we’ve seen a growing demand for our beer off Cape from summertime visitors and seasonal residents,” says Todd Marcus, Cape Cod’s brewmaster and president. “They come here and fall in love with Cape Cod Blonde, or one of our other beers, and then call disappointed when they can’t find it near their home off Cape.”

Cape Cod beer is Mayflower’s first distribution partner. The larger footprint means Cape Cod products will be available in Boston, Peabody, Newton, and more.

New White Lion brewery in Amherst

White Lion Brewing has teamed up with former UMass basketball star Marcus Camby to open a second location in Amherst.

Now open from White Lion is a small pilot brewhouse, taproom, and kitchen to complement the existing Amherst Brewing Company at the Hangar Pub and Grill. The new location is open from Wednesday to Saturday. White Lion will continue to operate its flagship Springfield location.