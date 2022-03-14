Breweries & Bars The 12 best Irish pubs in Boston You can enjoy a pint of Guinness and more at these Irish bars this St. Patrick's Day. The Black Rose in Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

When seeking an Irish pub in Boston — whether on St. Patrick’s Day or any other day of the year — the problem is less finding one than deciding on one. Which is to say: This city has a lot.

Even with many great Irish bars closing in recent years, there are still an overwhelming number of options for where to grab a perfect pint of Guinness, nosh on some corned beef and Irish stew, and listen to some Irish folk music.

Here are 12 Boston (and Boston-area) Irish pubs that will quench your thirst on St. Patrick’s Day.

DOWNTOWN

Mr. Dooley’s Boston.

This Financial District pub typically celebrates St. Patrick’s Day all week with corned beef and Irish breakfast items aplenty. Don’t worry, their bartenders know how to pour a perfect Guinness.

77 Broad St., Boston, 617-338-5656

J.J. Foley’s in Boston was founded in 1909.

Both the Downtown and South End locations of this iconic Boston bar are worth checking out on St. Patrick’s Day, but it’s the original South End location, founded in 1909, that takes the cake — or in this case, the Irish brown bread.

117 East Berkeley St., Boston or 21 Kingston St., Boston, 617-728-9101

Ned Devine’s in Boston

Traditionalists might scoff at this Irish pub-turned-weekend-nightclub making the list, but if you want to go where the people go, Ned Devine’s is the spot. Expect corned beef and blazing fast Irish folk music on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston, 617-248-8800

A bartender at The Black Rose in Boston.

For 40 years, The Black Rose has served up traditional Irish food and music, and St. Patrick’s Day will be no different, with the restaurant typically opening at 8 a.m. “It’s the last stop to the airport,’’ owner (and Dublin native) Paul Wilson, told the Globe. “A bit of ould sod on this side of the pond. It’s a bit of home.’’

160 State St., Downtown, 857-465-4100

GREEN AND ORANGE (LINE)

Brendan Behan Pub in Jamaica Plain.

Bartender and Irish native John Casey claims this Jamaica Plain pub is “about as similar to something back home as you’d get around Boston,’’ which seems to be the critical consensus about this smaller bar. A word of warning to anyone who has more than a few pints: the Behan doesn’t really do food, but does encourage patrons to order delivery or bring their own.

378 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 617-522-5386

Corrib Pub in Brighton.

Open since 1969, the Corrib Pub is named for Lough Corrib, a large Irish lake not far from where pub founder Hughie Bligh grew up. If Brighton is too far, the Corrib in West Roxbury offers a similarly friendly atmosphere.

396 Market St., Brighton; 2030 Centre St., West Roxbury, (617) 787-0882

SOUTHIE AND DORCHESTER

L Street Tavern in South Boston.

Tourists who flock to this Southie pub to see the bar where Good Will Hunting was filmed may be disappointed by the revamped interior. But those in Southie seeking a brief respite from the parade crowds should make the trek for some delicious food and a Guinness.

658 East 8th St., South Boston, 617-268-4335

Murphy’s Law is without question a dive bar. Its no-frills approach may be a turnoff to some, but if you’re looking for a cheap pint on St. Patrick’s Day after the triple-decker house party you’re at gets too crowded, Murphy’s is there for you.

837 Summer St., South Boston, 617-269-6667

The Banshee in Dorchester.

This dimly lit pub in the heart of Dorchester toes the line between traditional Irish and modern sports bar quite nicely. It’s also the best bar in the city to catch a game of rugby or the Scottish Premier League on TV.

934 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, 617-436-9747

Nicole Eaton is the first female bartender at the quintessential working man’s bar, The Eire Pub.

This Irish mainstay has played host to plenty of luminaries over the years, including Presidents Reagan, Clinton and the Irish Prime Minister back in 2008. Though longtime Irish bartender Martin Nicholson (called “the greatest bartender in the world’’ by Globe columnist Kevin Cullen) retired in 2010, Eire still has plenty of Irish bonafides.

795 Adams St., Dorchester, 617-436-0088

THE OTHER SIDE OF THE RIVER

Shepherd’s Pie at The Druid in Cambridge. – Essdras Suarez/Globe Staff

Unlike many of the Irish pubs on this list, this tiny Inman Square spot doesn’t bother catering to the sports bar crowd, preferring to entertain patrons with traditional Irish music instead of TVs. If you want a chance at tasting their delicious Irish stew, show up early: The Druid’s is tiny, with a capacity many times smaller than other pubs on this list.

1357 Cambridge St., Cambridge, 617-497-0965

The Burren in Somerville.

When rumors spread about a secret U2 concert in Somerville in 2015, fans immediately swarmed this Somerville pub, packing it to capacity while others stood in the streets. Such is the Burren’s reputation, with traditional Irish pub fare and live music, often played by owners/musicians Tommy McCarthy and Louise Costello.

247 Elm St., Somerville, 617-776-6896

