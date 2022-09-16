Cocktail Club Fluff Festival and BARRA collaborate to make Fluff-Themed Cocktail Whet your palette with this Mexico-inspired, botanical delight

SPONSORED BY: BARRA This content was produced by our creative services team in collaboration with a partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in its production or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post. For more information, see our sponsored content guidelines.

BARRA, in Somerville’s Union Square, brings the vibrant culinary and day/nightlife experience of Mexico City to Boston. We create food and drinks that offer a culinary experience based on artisanal methods, plus fresh and rare ingredients. We continuously innovate with food, drinks, music, and visuals that convey our love for Mexico City.

What’s in for fluff at BARRA? Come see Channing, at the bar, and taste his Lavender Sour made for our end of summer cocktail list. A versatile drink that you can sub out with Pisco, Charanda, or Corn Whiskey. We wanted to build a drink with tasting notes that guests are already familiar with, but with the BARRA spin — ethereal, cloudy and some attitude! As cotton candy is a common sight in the streets of Mexico, we will use fluff fest as an excuse to highlight that visual idea with a special garnish. Salud!

BARRA, Lavender Sour

Ingredients:

Advertisement:

2 ounces Charanda or Corn Whiskey or Pisco (main spirit, choose one*)

1 ounce Fresh lemon juice

1 ounce Monín Lavender

1 ounce Coconut Crème

1 ounce Egg Whites

Garnish: 2-3 dashes lavenders bitters and a lemon peel

Fluff Garnish: Pink Cotton Candy

Steps:

Add the main spirit*, lemon juice, Monín lavender, coconut crème, and egg whites to a shaker and dry-shake (without ice) vigorously. Add ice and shake again until well chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with three to five drops of lavender bitters. Using a straw, toothpick or similar, swirl the bitters into a design. Add lemon peel. Add a bamboo pick with cotton candy.

SPONSORED BY: BARRA This content was produced by our creative services team in collaboration with a partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in its production or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post.