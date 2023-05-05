Cocktail Club Sligo Pub in Somerville will permanently close in June The neighborhood bar has been operating for over 75 years. This Somerville hang out spot will be closing down early this summer. Photo courtesy of Sligo Pub

An iconic local bar in Davis Square will be shuttering next month, after serving customers for over 75 years.

Sligo Pub announced on Facebook Thursday that after much thought, they will be closing in early June. While the post did not give a reason for the decision, it expressed gratitude towards staff and invited customers to stop by and say goodbye.

“It has been a difficult decision, but after careful consideration, we have come to the conclusion that it is time to close our family business, which has been a part of this community for several decades,” the Facebook post stated. “Our memories of the good times, the countless friendships, relationships, and connections that we have made will be cherished forever.”

Last fall, Somerville’s Planning Board approved plans for a mixed-use building that would displace many Davis Square businesses. Kelly Melin, who runs Sligo Pub, told Boston.com at the time that “the options to relocate or [reopen] are not really feasible for us.” Melin told Boston.com that the displacement would likely result in permanent closure. Other businesses like McKinnon’s Meat Market said that construction might lead to possible closure or permanent relocation.

The neighborhood spot was voted by Boston.com readers last fall as the best “townie bar,” with one voter calling Sligo Pub a “treasure.” Reader Stu S. from Somerville shared what the spot meant to him.

“At Sligo, there’s a dedicated local following of people on a first-name basis, who all know what a regular’s favorite drink is when they buy them a round. The bartenders and door folk greet you with warm sarcasm when you show up, and they tease you about the last time you were there,” he told Boston.com, adding, “I plan on being the last one thrown out.”

