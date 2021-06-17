Community Readers: Send us your best ice cream photos Sundaes, cones, cups — we want it all. Ice cream at Kimball Farm. Nicholas Pfosi for the Boston Globe

New Englanders may be year-round ice cream enthusiasts, but enjoying a cold scoop on a hot summer day at one of the best ice cream shops around Boston will always have a special place in our hearts. So special, in fact, that we’ll take a photo just to remember the moment (and for Instagram, of course). Now, Boston.com wants to see those photos in all their fudge-doused, sprinkle-covered, whipped cream-topped glory.

Last year, we asked our readers for the best places to get ice cream and ended up with 135 recommendations. (There’s a map! Check it out.) At the top of that list, three places received the majority of votes: Erikson’s Ice Cream in Maynard, Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee, and Kimball Farm, which has three locations in Massachusetts (Carlisle, Lancaster, and Westford). We want to see your best photos from these outstanding dairy destinations — and from any of your other favorite ice cream stores around Boston. Send us your sky-high sundae snaps, your elaborately-topped cones, and other shots of your go-to ice cream orders. Photos can be uploaded in the survey below. We’ll try to avoid licking the screen.