Food Events A running list of Oktoberfest 2021 events around Boston Come for the polka bands. Stay for the stein-hoisting competitions. Oktoberfest at Jack's Abby in 2019. Jack's Abby

Germany may have canceled Oktoberfest for the second year in a row due to COVID-19, but the stein-hoisting holiday is still going strong in Boston.

Contrary to its name, Oktoberfest festivities start in September and traditionally end on the first Sunday of October. That stills leaves us with plenty of time to sample the best pretzels and Bavarian beer Boston has to offer.

From live oompah bands and special beer releases to bratwurst and cask taps, the local breweries and restaurants below are throwing Oktoberfest events for your beer-drinking pleasure. Check back for more participating venues as we update the list.

Where: 255 Washington St., Somerville

When: Sept. 16–Oct. 30

What: Brownyn isn’t dedicating a single weekend to Oktoberfest — it’s celebrating for more than a month. The Somerville restaurant’s food and drink specials will have you thinking you’ve been transported into a Munich beer hall. Check out the Oktoberfest menu here, and stay tuned for more details on the upcoming festivities.

Where: 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

When: Sept. 18 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

What: Teamwork makes the dream work: Almost all of Bow Market’s vendors are pitching in to offer specials at this year’s Oktoberfest fête. Remnant Brewing will release its annual Fest Lager, Maca Boston will sell chocolate pretzel macarons, and guests can pick up beer-bratwurst jalapeño popper empanadas from Buenas. Keep an eye out for vegetarian curry bratwurst from Saus, bacon queso pupusas from Nibble Kitchen, and more.

Oktoberfest at Dorchester Brewing Co. – Dorchester Brewing Co.

Where: 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston

When: Sept. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sept. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What: Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a festive Oktoberfest celebration at this Dorchester brewery — prizes for best dressed! — and be sure to come hungry. On-site restaurant M & M BBQ will serve Festbier-braised brats with pickled sauerkraut and warm pretzels, while Lionheart Confections and DJ’s European Market & Deli will provide the desserts. Stick around for live music from the TubaFrau HofBrau Band on Saturday and accordion player Rimas Polikaitis on Sunday.

Where: 30 Germania St, Boston; 60 State St., Boston

When: Sept. 24, 25, 26 (Jamaica Plain); Sept. 25, 26 (Downtown Boston)

What: Sam Adams is saying Prost! to Oktoberfest with parties at its Jamaica Plain and downtown taprooms. A $5 ticket can be purchased at the door and includes a seven-ounce pour of OctoberFest plus access to seasonal beers, live music, stein hoisting, Boston Lager beer brats, and giant pretzels.

Where: 284 Broadway, Cambridge

When: Sept. 24 from 5 p.m. to midnight; Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to midnight

What: For $10 at the door, guests can join in on Lamplighter’s Oktoberfest celebration with steins full of Oktoberfest Lager, Apollo Sunshine, and more seasonal favorites. Brato Brewhouse + Kitchen will provide the Bavarian-inspired menu, and the 10 best-dressed guests each day will win free beers, so be sure to dig out your lederhosen or dirndl.

Where: 2 Belgrade Ave., Boston

When: Sept. 25 and Sept. 26

What: Pop into the Roslindale brewery for a special Oktoberfest beer on draft, plus sausages from Urban Hearth and pretzels with house-made beer cheese or mustard made with Distraction beers.

Oktoberfest at Night Shift Brewing. – Night Shift Brewing

Where: 87 Santilli Highway, Everett; 1 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston

When: Sept. 25 from noon to 11 p.m. (Everett) and Sept. 26 from noon to 8 p.m.(Lovejoy Wharf)

What: Held at the brewery’s Everett and Lovejoy Wharf taprooms, Night Shift’s Oktoberfest celebrations will feature three special beer releases, a stein-holding contest, live music, and themed beers and food. Get there early — the first 50 people at each location will receive a free stein.

Where: 525 Western Ave., Boston; 283R Derby St., Salem

When: Sept. 25 at noon (Brighton) and Sept. 26 at noon (Salem)

What: If you haven’t had the chance to stop by Notch’s new Brighton taproom at The Speedway, Oktoberfest is as good of a reason as any. Can’t make it to Brighton? The original Salem brewery is throwing a party, too, with both locations releasing Festbier and offering Bavarian food, games, a dirndl and lederhosen contest, and music from the Tuba Frau Hofbräu. Tickets are $30 at the door, and the first 200 guests will get a custom Notch stein.

Where: 541 Tremont St., Boston

When: Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to midnight

What: Polka and live music will be accompanied by Bavarian and German specials like truffled mushroom spaetzle, apple cider-glazed pork shank, and everything pretzel balls with hot mustard and scallion cream cheese at this South End party. Oh, and plenty of beer, too.

Where: 306 Northern Ave., Boston

When: Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Oct. 2 from noon to 7 p.m.

What: Two days of festivities are in store at Harpoon’s Oktoberfest celebration, featuring specials on draft, stein-hoisting competitions, chicken dancing, a pretzel eating contest, and an entire afternoon of live music. Tickets ($30–$49) can be purchased here. Got a canine in tow? Stick around for Dogtoberfest on Oct. 3.

Oktoberfest at Jack’s Abby – Jack’s Abby

Where: 100 Clinton St., Framingham

When: Oct. 1 at 5p.m., Oct. 2 at 4 p.m., Oct. 3 at noon

What: Three full days of pretzel-eating and stein hoisting? We’ll take it. Framingham’s Jack’s Abby has plenty in store for the multi-day affair, including live music from the Schwarze Schafe German Band, a cake-cutting ceremony, a keg toss, flower crowns, and a medley of cask taps. Tables can be reserved here.