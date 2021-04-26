Boston has one of America’s 10 best food markets, according to USA Today readers

The market features 30 New England food producers and vendors.

Handout
Boston Public Market sells fresh produce, meat, eggs, dairy, seafood, baked goods, specialty items, and more. –Jean Nagy / Boston.com
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 26, 2021 | 10:45 AM

Boston Public Market, where visitors snag food, specialty items, and crafts from 30 New England-based vendors, is one of the best public markets in America, according to USA Today readers.

Related Links

The publication named the Boston Public Market among the 10 best public markets in the U.S. on Friday as part of its 2021 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. The No. 1 public market in America is Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia.

“A visit to a public market often offers insight into a community through its foods and artisan goods,” USA Today wrote.

“What’s exciting about visiting the [Boston Public Market] is that no two days are the same,” according to the market’s website, because the products change with New England’s four seasons.

Advertisement

Here’s what USA Today wrote about the market:

“This year-round, indoor market features 30 New England food producers and artisans selling fresh produce, prepared foods, crafts and other specialty items. Everything sold comes from New England with a focus on seasonality.”

The market reopened in September with safety measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic and an outdoor plaza for eating. The market’s current hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

See the entire list of 10 best public markets in America.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Food News How to Boston Rankings Food New England Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Piattini
Newbury Street
The pandemic is changing Newbury Street. What's in store for its future? April 26, 2021 | 10:54 AM
Barbecue
Food News
Sidewalk barbecues, colorful cocktails, and the launch of a Haitian food truck April 23, 2021 | 10:39 AM
Rochamburger at Rochambeau
Secret Menu Items
These local restaurants offer secret, off-menu dishes April 22, 2021 | 3:41 PM
Join the Boston.com Cocktail Club for Seedlip cocktails with Hojoko's Nick Pratt on April 22 at 7 p.m.
Sober
Recipe: The non-alcoholic cocktails to sip on this spring April 22, 2021 | 11:55 AM
Join the Cocktail Club with Hojoko's Nick Pratt on April 22 at 7 p.m.
Cocktail Club
Cocktail Club: Join us for Seedlip cocktails with Hojoko's Nick Pratt April 22, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Skate wing at Benedetto
Closings
'This news came as a complete surprise' April 20, 2021 | 4:46 PM
Cisco Brewers Seaport Beer Garden
Beer gardens
These beer gardens are now open for the season April 19, 2021 | 2:18 PM
La Capataza at Taberna de Haro.
Cocktail Club
How art and mixing drinks come together at this Brookline bar April 16, 2021 | 4:34 PM
The Brass Lodge at Brass Union
Openings
Vera's starts serving slushies and mozzarella sticks in late April April 16, 2021 | 2:13 PM
Pauli's North End.
Food News
Fried chicken, a new beer collab, and how to score a free sandwich April 16, 2021 | 11:37 AM
PB Toffee Treasures
Openings
Top Shelf Cookies will soon open a storefront in Dorchester April 15, 2021 | 3:04 PM
The Best
4 Mass. chocolate shops are among the best in the country April 15, 2021 | 10:32 AM
Join the Boston.com Cocktail Club for sherry cocktails with guest Katie Hubbard, bar manager at Taberna de Haro and Straight Law Bar, on April 15 at 7 p.m.
Oh sherry
Here's how you can experiment with a classic Tom Collins cocktail April 14, 2021 | 5:03 PM
A taco at Cósmica
Restaurants
Have a favorite secret menu item or hack? We want to hear about it. April 13, 2021 | 3:35 PM
TV
Filmed in Maine, 'Chopped: Martha Rules' premieres with local talent April 13, 2021 | 1:47 PM
Join the Boston.com Cocktail Club for sherry cocktails with Katie Hubbard on April 15 at 7 p.m.
Sherry
Looking for a low-alcohol drink? Make this sherry cocktail. April 13, 2021 | 11:06 AM
Gourmet Kreyòl food truck
Food Trucks
'It’s an honor to bring something unique to the city' April 12, 2021 | 9:29 AM
Handout
local cider
Pandemic daydreaming about Maine inspires Artifacts new cider April 9, 2021 | 12:48 PM
The Capital Burger
Restaurants
This weekend: Deluxe burgers, a knife auction, and a famed chef departs April 9, 2021 | 11:19 AM
Cocktail Club with Katie Hubbard
Cocktail Club
Cocktail Club: Join us for sherry cocktails with Katie Hubbard April 9, 2021 | 10:56 AM
Monica's Mercato
Readers Weigh In
Readers recommended 232 places to find a fantastic Italian sub. Here are the top 5. April 8, 2021 | 2:37 PM
Join the Boston.com Cocktail Club on April 8 at 7 p.m. for Cognac cocktails with special guest Lone Star's Sabrina Kershaw.
Cocktail Club
Recipe: This is how you elevate a classic Old Fashioned cocktail April 8, 2021 | 1:57 PM
Beer glass
Free Beer
Got your COVID-19 vaccine? Sam Adams wants to buy you a beer. April 8, 2021 | 9:39 AM
Join the Boston.com Cocktail Club for Cognac cocktails with Lone Star's Sabrina Kershaw
Cognac
'A cocktail you can definitely play with': Here's how to mix a Sidecar drink April 7, 2021 | 4:57 PM
Cocktail Club: Join us for Cognac cocktails with Lone Star's Sabrina Kershaw
Cocktail Club
Cocktail Club: Join us for Cognac cocktails with Lone Star's Sabrina Kershaw April 7, 2021 | 9:11 AM
Dried pasta
Food News
Home cooks can now sell food from their own kitchen. What would you sell? April 6, 2021 | 12:20 PM
Pizza at Wood Fired Love
Openings
Wood Fired Love takes inspiration for its pizzas from local farms April 6, 2021 | 11:25 AM
Night Shift
Food News
A local brewery is opening a new restaurant within Encore Boston Harbor April 5, 2021 | 11:36 AM
Landwer's Market at Cafe Landwer
Restaurants
Two new markets, plus where to order your next bánh mì April 2, 2021 | 1:46 PM
Polar Seltzer 2021 summer collection
Polar Seltzer
Polar Seltzer just released its 2021 summer collection April 2, 2021 | 9:29 AM