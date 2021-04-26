Boston has one of America’s 10 best food markets, according to USA Today readers

Boston Public Market, where visitors snag food, specialty items, and crafts from 30 New England-based vendors, is one of the best public markets in America, according to USA Today readers.

The publication named the Boston Public Market among the 10 best public markets in the U.S. on Friday as part of its 2021 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. The No. 1 public market in America is Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia.

“A visit to a public market often offers insight into a community through its foods and artisan goods,” USA Today wrote.

“What’s exciting about visiting the [Boston Public Market] is that no two days are the same,” according to the market’s website, because the products change with New England’s four seasons.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about the market:

“This year-round, indoor market features 30 New England food producers and artisans selling fresh produce, prepared foods, crafts and other specialty items. Everything sold comes from New England with a focus on seasonality.”

The market reopened in September with safety measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic and an outdoor plaza for eating. The market’s current hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

See the entire list of 10 best public markets in America.