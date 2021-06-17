Food News Seltzerland, a national hard seltzer festival, is coming to Massachusetts Cheers! The hard seltzer market continues to expand. Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post

Hard seltzer has surged in popularity over the last few years, with local breweries like Trillium and Night Shift releasing their own versions of the beverage, and a hard kombucha and hard seltzer taproom landing in Roxbury later this month. Now there’s a national hard seltzer festival on tour — and it’s coming to Massachusetts in July.

Seltzerland will take place in Rockland on July 31, offering attendees the chance to sample more than 30 hard seltzers. The event will be held on the Rockland Golf Course, and will host both local and national brands pouring their latest seltzer flavors. While a full list of brands hasn’t been released, guests will be able to find Owl’s Brew, White Claw, Mighty Swell, Vizzy, Playamar (Jose Cuervo Seltzer), and Coors Seltzer.

If that sounds like a good time, two ticketing options are available for attendees: a general admission ticket ($39), which allows guests to enjoy seltzers, photo ops, games, activities, and food for purchase on-site; and a VIP option ($59), which includes a Seltzerland tasting cup, a full can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, a specialty cocktail, and a complimentary dish.

Cannonball Productions launched Seltzerland in 2020, then kicked off a 25-city tour in March, throwing festivals at golf courses in Tampa, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Chicago, Minneapolis, and other cities. Golfing is not required at Seltzerland events — just seltzer sipping.