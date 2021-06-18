Food News Two Cambridge ice cream shops are the best in Mass., according to Food & Wine We'll take a scoop from each, thanks. Ice cream at Toscanini's. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

On Thursday, Food & Wine published “The Best Ice Cream in Every State,” naming at least one ice cream shop in all 50 states that stood out among the rest. Two familiar names in Massachusetts were given the publication’s seal of approval: Toscanini’s and Christina’s Homemade Ice Cream, both popular Cambridge haunts.

“When considering the way the national ice cream landscape has recently been reshaped, one might be tempted to think of Toscanini’s in Cambridge — dating back to the early 1980s — as a classic,” wrote David Landsel, senior editor at Food & Wine. “Around here, Gus Rancatore’s legendary scoop shop is practically a youngster, coming around roughly a full decade after the pioneering Steve Herrell began laying the groundwork for modern American ice cream culture. All these years later, and with everything that’s changed, Tosci’s feels just as fresh and relevant as ever, scooping up two of the most essential flavors in the country: the punch-in-the-schnoz burnt caramel, and nostalgic cocoa pudding.”

Landsel also called out Christina’s Homemade Ice Cream, noting that “very few shops are quite so good on flavors as [owner] Raymond Ford and his talented crew. (Don’t miss the Bailey’s Irish Cream.)”

Other New England ice cream shops were given praise, including Arethusa Farm in Connecticut, Gelato Fiasco in Maine, Annabelle’s Natural Ice Cream in New Hampshire, Wright’s Dairy Farm in Rhode Island, and Little Gordo Creemee Stand in Vermont.

