Food News Reddit users name their favorite Boston restaurants for international cuisine Ink was spilled over the best Indian, Japanese, and Eastern European restaurants. Chicken biryani at Tawakal Halal Cafe. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

Wondering where to order your next Greek, Japanese, or Russian meal? Reddit, as usual, has you covered.

On Saturday, a Reddit user posed a question to Boston residents who were born outside of the United States: What is the best source for your native cuisine?

“I was born and raised in Australia, and r/australia has had some interesting answers to this question,” u/bitpusher wrote. “In Boston, the two best (only?) Aussie options are KO Catering & Pies (soon to be Seabiscuit) and Cuppacoffee. Let me know where you’re from and where (name & location) we can find the best example of your grub.”

Recommendations flooded in, touting local restaurants that specialize in cuisine from China, Italy, Somalia, Turkey, Venezuela, and beyond. Indian restaurants were frequently recommended, with users naming Honest in Lowell, Mela in the South End, Singh’s Cafe in Wellesley, Godvari in Woburn, and Shan-A-Punjab in Brookline as among of the best.

African cuisine was also well-represented, and users called out restaurants like Obosá in Roslindale and Suya Joint in Roxbury for Nigerian food, Tawakal Halal Café for Somali cuisine, and Baraka for North African fare.

Ittoku in Cambridge, Isshindo Ramen in Allston, and Itadaki in the Back Bay were all given high praise for Japanese food, while Cafe St. Petersburg and Moldova Restaurant in Newton were called out for their excellent Eastern European dishes.

For more international cuisine recommendations, including food from Turkey, Greece, Thailand, and Colombia, check out the full thread on Reddit. Want to share your own recommendations? Fill out our survey below, or e-mail [email protected].