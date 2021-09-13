Food News Dunkin’ opens first digital-only store in Boston All orders are placed via app or kiosk. Dunkin's first digital-only restaurant is now open. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Forget making small talk while ordering your iced coffee: Dunkin’s new Boston store ensures you won’t have to talk to a single human being when placing your order.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ will celebrate the grand opening of its very first digital-only store, located at 22 Beacon St. on Beacon Hill. Dubbed “Dunkin’ Digital,” the store, which quietly opened to the public on Aug. 18, only fills orders placed through the Dunkin’ mobile app or at one of its two in-store kiosks. Orders are then available for contactless pickup at a designated area within the restaurant.

According to a press release, the number of on-site employees at the strictly-digital outpost matches that of its restaurants using traditional ordering systems. Dunkin’ Digital employees will focus on “fulfilling orders with heightened speed and accuracy.”

To commemorate the opening of Dunkin’ Digital, Dunkin’ business owner Sean Sullivan will officiate a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Sullivan will also award a $1,000 donation to Bridge Over Troubled Waters, a local nonprofit providing assistance to homeless, runaway, and at-risk youth.

Dunkin’ Digital offers the same menu available at other local branches, meaning you can order from the company’s recently launched fall menu with just a couple taps at a kiosk.