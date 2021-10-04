Food News Meet the local chocolatier selling stunning bonbons out of her Needham home Liron Pergament-Gal used to work in the software industry. Now she makes bonbons. ChocAllure bonbons. ChocAllure

Liron Pergament-Gal wasn’t always a chocolatier. Far from it, in fact.

Before she opened ChocAllure, a boutique chocolate shop she runs out of her home in Needham, Pergament-Gal worked in software — quite different from melting down chocolate and mixing homemade caramel sauce. She finished her undergraduate studies in software engineering around 15 years ago and started a full-time software gig in Israel, where she’s originally from. But Pergament-Gal “needed something more creative, something for the soul,” she said, and after attending pastry school at night, she quickly fell in love with making chocolates. Over the next few years, she gained additional training at schools like the Ecole Lenôtre in Paris and the Barry Callebaut Chocolate Academy in Chicago, studying under revered chocolatiers like Jean-Pierre Wybauw and Frederic Hawecker.

Around seven years ago, Pergament-Gal moved to Needham and eventually ran product management for a cyber security start-up. But when the pandemic started, her love of chocolate reignited, and she began making bonbons for friends and family.

Liron Pergament-Gal, owner of ChocAllure. – Adriana Kopinja Photography

“We got to the stage where we couldn’t eat that much,” she told Boston.com. “So I said, OK, why don’t I start a small business. I’ll do this on the side and just sell the extras. And then it really grew.”

Pergament-Gal quit her job and dove into ChocAllure full time in January 2021, converting a room in her Needham home into a dedicated chocolate lab. She uses 150 chocolate molds on a regular basis, with dozens of additional seasonal molds stored in her basement.

“Our house probably has something like 200 pounds of chocolate at a time,” she said. “The quantities are insane.”

ChocAllure’s bonbons look like polished jewels (Pergament-Gal trained with renowned chocolate artist Luis Amado), and are inspired by classic desserts that she then transforms into bite-sized treats. A lemon meringue pie bonbon uses vanilla bean marshmallow, lemon ganache, and a crunchy graham cracker crust, while a crème brûlée bonbon features caramelized white chocolate-vanilla bean ganache and crunchy caramel shards (homemade, of course). Pergament-Gal said she is constantly thinking about new flavors as the seasons change, and is currently working on a pecan pie bonbon: salted caramel, a pecan ganache, and a crunchy pecan layer made from small pieces of homemade pie crust.

ChocAllure Halloween collection. – ChocAllure

Customers can already pre-order ChocAllure’s newest addition, a Halloween chocolate collection that will be available starting Oct. 11. Pergament-Gal tapped her Instagram followers to vote on designs, landing on a bloody eyeball (vanilla bean caramel over a caramelized white chocolate ganache), a black cat (chocolate marshmallow over a milk chocolate ganache), a mummy (white chocolate and vanilla bean ganache over an Oreo-like crunch), and Frankenstein (hazelnut praline ganache over hazelnut gianduja with crunchy biscuit pieces).

Despite their kid-friendly designs, the Halloween bonbons aren’t chocolates meant for hoards of trick-or-treaters. Pergament-Gal uses Valrhona, a French manufacturer that produces premium chocolate; her five-piece Halloween chocolate collection is $25. But she’s not trying to be like the Hersheys of the world. When she started ChocAllure, Pergament-Gal took some of the principles she learned in product management — namely the concept of product/market fit, which looks at how well a product satisfies market demand — and applied them to her new business.

“A lot of people ask me: Can I do chocolate-covered Oreos, can I do chocolate-covered pretzels,” Pergament-Gal said. “There are a lot of people that make those, and I wouldn’t be providing any added value myself except for maybe higher quality chocolate. My style and what I invest in are these unique designs and the various flavors and textures in the fillings.”

In addition to the general public, ChocAllure’s clients include tech companies and hotels. In the future, though, Pergament-Gal hopes to partner with other gourmet food sellers and open a small food hall of sorts, dedicated entirely to desserts. After she gets through the holiday season, she wants to look for a space starting early next year.

“I’ve definitely grown out of my house,” she said. “I’m surprised, because I started during this whole year of the pandemic. It’s been very successful, so that’s given me confidence.”

Want to get your hands on a box of ChocAllure bonbons? Order for pickup or delivery at choc-allure.com.