A Boston bakery is among the top 25 most Yelp-reviewed places to eat

Fresh baked cannoli from Mike's Pastry in the North End. Thomas James Hurst for The Boston Globe/File 1998

A North End bakery is among the most iconic eating experiences in the U.S., according to Yelp.

Yelp recently released a list of the top 50 most reviewed places to eat on Yelp and named Mike’s Pastry, which ranked No. 22 with 7,745 reviews. It is the only New England eatery on the list.

“Don’t be surprised if this round up of iconic eating experiences leaves you planning your next vacation,” Yelp wrote.

The businesses on the list all have more than 6,000 reviews, according to Yelp, and the No. 1 reviewed place to eat in the U.S. on Yelp is Bottega Louie in Los Angeles, which had 17,020 reviews.

Yelp comprised the list by identifying the top-reviewed places to eat in the restaurant and food category and then sorting them by the total volume of reviews. Businesses with more than nine locations were excluded.

Boston.com readers named Mike’s Pastry a must-see restaurant when visiting Boston.

