Drink in Polar Seltzer's summer 2022 flavors Introducing Dragon Fruit Lemonade, Guava Mule, and Passionfruit Blueberry. The summer 2022 Polar Seltzer flavors. Handout

Polar Seltzer’s much anticipated summer line-up is here, and it’s full of bubbly, tropical flavors.

Three new flavors will be introduced this year: Dragon Fruit Lemonade, Guava Mule, and Passionfruit Blueberry.

All designed with bright, eye-catching labels, the Worcester-based company’s limited edition line-up also includes two favorites from last season: Pink Summer Iced Tea and Strawberry Margarita.

The five flavors are all available in one-liter bottles and 12-ounce cans. Strawberry Margarita is also available in a 20-ounce bottle.

Polar Seltzer is sold at grocery stores, mini-marts, and convenience stores across the country. In search of one specific flavor near you? Try Polar’s flavor finder.