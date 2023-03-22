Food News Dunkin’ debuts new breakfast tacos Plus, tell us if you plan to try the flavorful item featuring “spring-forward ingredients.” Dunkin's breakfast tacos with a crumbled bacon topping. Photo courtesy of Dunkin'

There’s a new reason to rise bright and early in the morning.

Dunkin’ released its first-ever breakfast tacos on Wednesday. Meant to eat while on the go, the warm flour tortillas are filled with scrambled eggs, fire-roasted corn, melted sharp white cheddar cheese, and topped with tangy lime crema. They can be enjoyed with or without crispy, crumbled bacon.

Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release that the new item was created just for the spring season, featuring “spring-forward ingredients.”

“Our culinary team has expertly crafted these breakfast tacos with the vibrancy of spring in mind, delivering a taste sensation that can be enjoyed any time of the day—not just for breakfast,” Nelson said. “These tacos are undoubtedly one of the tastiest savory items we’ve launched at Dunkin’. We’re thrilled for guests to try them and discover their new favorite meal to fuel their day, whether they’re looking for a delicious breakfast or a mid-afternoon snack.”

Tell us: Would you try the new Dunkin’ breakfast tacos? Let us know in the poll below.

