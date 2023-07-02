Food News Smash burgers and chicken sandos: Up & Down opens in JP The breakfast sandwich geniuses behind Mike and Patty's debuted a new restaurant concept to rave reviews.

Looking for a place to grab lunch in Jamaica Plain? Enjoy Mike & Patty’s breakfast sandwiches?

The perfect spot for the middle of this Venn diagram is located at Up & Down, located at 388 Centre St.

This new restaurant features smashed burgers and fried chicken sandwiches alike, with signature menu items sporting names such as “Savage Burger” and “Oklahoma Thunder.”

That “Savage Burger” adds a little something extra to the run-of-the-mill two beef patties, cheese, lettuce, onions, house-made pickles, and Kewpie mayo. That little something extra being raw and caramelized onions and their “phuct” sauce.

The “Oklahoma Thunder” offers two smashed beef patties, two slices of American cheese, and grilled onions.

Burgers not your speed? Try the “Spicy Clucker” with house-battered fried chicken breast, spicy chili, lettuce, house-made pickles, and Kewpie mayo. There’s also the “Taki Clucker” featuring taki house-battered fried chicken breast, slaw, and spicy mayo.

The reviews so far have been pretty positive, including this one from bahstonsbest.

And this one from bosfoodgirls.

See more about this new eatery here.