Grillo's Pickles says N.J. company stole recipe for sale at Whole Foods The Boston-based company says that the actions of Patriot Pickle threaten "to cripple Grillo's business and customer base irreparably."

Grillo’s, the Boston-based pickle purveyor, is suing a company that it claims used Grillo’s proprietary recipe for a line of pickles sold at Whole Foods stores across the country.

Grillo’s is accusing Patriot Pickle, a New Jersey-based company, of stealing their recipe to introduce identical products at a lower price point.

Since this was done at one of Grillo’s biggest retailers during the highest grossing time of year for pickle sales, Patriot Pickle’s actions threaten “to cripple Grillo’s business and customer base irreparably,” the company said in a release.

“Patriot Pickle is trying to profit off of Grillo’s 100-year-old family recipe and our trade secrets,” Adam Kaufman, President of Grillo’s Pickles, said in a statement. “It’s a massive violation of trust and a disappointment that after nearly a decade of partnership, our former co-packer, Patriot Pickle, has violated our agreements and is producing a nearly identical line of pickles for one of our biggest retailers, threatening to permanently damage our business.”

The lawsuit was filed in the state of Florida. Grillo’s is asking the court for emergency injunctive relief, a permanent injunction, and damages, according to the release.

In January, Grillo’s sued Wahlburgers and Patriot Pickle. Grillo’s accused the other companies of misleading customers by claiming that their pickles are “fresh,” and “all natural.”

The misleading labeling of Wahlburgers pickles and “similar packaging and near identical taste to Grillo’s” has harmed the company by diverting customers and grocery buyers away from Grillo’s and to Wahlburgers, the company said.

Grillo’s began on the streets of Boston in 2008 and is now distributed nationwide.