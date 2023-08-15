Food News Dunkin’ Spiked, a buzzy beverage line, will launch in late August The alcoholic iced coffees and iced teas will hit stores soon. Dunkin' will be launching its new Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffees and Iced Teas. Photo courtesy of Dunkin'

If you’re looking for a caffeinated beverage with an extra kick, Dunkin’ will soon have you covered.

Dunkin’ Spiked products, ready-to-drink alcoholic iced coffees and teas, will launch later this summer, the company announced Monday. Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas will appear in grocery and package stores in late August, while Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees debut in early September, according to a press release. The beverages, created in partnership with Harpoon Brewery, will be available in 12 states, including Massachusetts.

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas come in four signature flavors: There’s the Slightly Sweet Iced Tea, made with black tea and citrus; the Half & Half Iced Tea, a blend of black tea and lemonade; the Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher; and the Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher. They have an ABV of 5%. The iced teas can be purchased as a 12-can mixed pack, while customers can also buy six packs and single cans of the Slightly Sweet Iced Tea.

Advertisement:

There are also four Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffee flavors: The Original Iced Coffee, the Caramel Iced Coffee, the Mocha Iced Coffee, and the Vanilla Iced Coffee. They all have an ABV of 6%. The iced coffees can be purchased as a 12-can mixed pack, and the Original Iced Coffee will be sold in four packs and single cans.

“Dunkin’ Spiked is perfect for day or night enjoyment and comes in eight distinct flavors, available in grocery and package stores later this month,” Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin’, said in a statement. “This new line of ready-to-drink adult beverages elevates Dunkin’s offerings, and we know our 21+ fans will love every sip.”

This is not the first time the doughnut and coffee chain has ventured into the realm of producing alcoholic beverages. Just last year, Dunkin’ worked with Harpoon Brewery to release a Box O’ Beer, with flavored drinks like the Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale, the Cold Brew Coffee Porter, and the Hazelnut Blonde Stout.

Vote: Which of these Dunkin’ Spiked drinks would you be most excited to try?

Vote: Which of these Dunkin' Spiked drinks would you be most excited to try? Vote on the Dunkin' Spiked drink that you'd most want to sip. (Required) Original Iced Coffee Caramel Iced Coffee Mocha Iced Coffee Vanilla Iced Coffee Slightly Sweet Iced Tea Half & Half Iced Tea Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.